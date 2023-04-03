KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team won 13 events at the Central Nebraska Challenge Saturday at Kearney High School.

Loper women winning gold medals were Nicole Messbarger in the 400-meter dash (56.19 seconds), Lily Novacek in the hammer throw (148-3) and Slayten Braun in the 100 (12.27).

The women's 4x400 relay (3:42.18) also won with Messbarger, Kyla Carlson, Abby Rose and Hannah Anderson.

UNK's men's distance crew had a successful meet, with Wes Ferguson winning the 800 (1:47.87), Luke Stuckey the 1,500 (3:47.67), Myles Bach the 5,000 (14:41.73) and Ben Arens the steeplechase (9:02.36).

Other Loper event winners were Jack Drahota in the 400-meter hurdles (55.24), Brayden Sorensen in the high jump (6-11½), Alex Goracke in the discus (158-7) and Rylan Basart in the javelin (194-1).

The 4x4 relay managed a 3:16.22 with Micah Swedberg, Conner Wells and Drahota running in front of Ferguson.