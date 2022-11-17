Lopers volleyball team ready to do battle with Concordia-St. Paul

KEARNEY — Every team wants to qualify for the postseason. Some just do it more often than others. And if you do it 23 years in a row, it “never” gets old, according to UNK volleyball coach Rick Squiers.

“At the beginning of the year, you know how hard it is and you know that all it takes is one or two slip-ups and you’re not getting in,” Squiers said as the Lopers prepare to take on Concordia-St. Paul at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Wayne.

Ask Southwest Minnesota State, a team ranked 10th in the nation but left out of the NCAA Tournament because of the overall strength of the Central Region.

UNK (28-5), ranked 13th nationally, is the seventh seed in regional tournament while Concordia-St. Paul (26-5) is the second seed. The Golden Bears, ranked third nationally, are the nation’s traditional power with nine national championships and two other Elite Eight appearances in the last 19 years.

CSP is 4-1 against UNK in the postseason, including a win last year where UNK fell behind 2-0 before rallying to force a fifth set where the Bears won 15-12.

Both teams return four of their top five hitters from last year.

“We have to get off to a better start. We had to play from behind last year and they’re too good to give yourself a chance to do that,” Squiers said.

The Bulldogs have a lot of firepower and led the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in hitting percentage.

“It’s a little different style up there. It’s really offensive minded and they’ll have weapons everywhere,” Squiers said.

Outside hitter Jasmine Mulvihill, a 5-11 junior, averages 3.95 kills per set. Emma Schmidt, a 5-10 sophomore outside, averages 3.01 kills per set. Both hit .282.

Five-11 middle hitter Kennedy Brady is the most efficient hitter, hitting .382 while Katie Mattson hits .373.

Emersen Cyza, a 6-1 junior, leads UNK with 3.93 kills per set while 5-11 middle Bailee Sterling averages 2.81 kills per set and hits .312. Fallon Stutheit, a 6-2 senior, hits .341 while average 2.19 kills per set.

For UNK, the rebuild this year happened in the back row and at setter. Those positions have come together better than Squiers feared.

“I think we’ve evolved into the best version of ourselves. ... We’ve seen some steady development out of some of the younger ones who had to step into key roles and I think they’re fully dialed in with their confidence level,” he said.

Redshirt freshman Peyton Neff took command of the setter spot.

“She’s starting to feel like she belongs out there, she trusts herself to run the offense and players trust her,” Squiers said.

Sophomore Jensen Rowse and libero and freshman Lexi Stephens have solidified the defense.

Both teams are coming into the regional tournament after losing in the finals of their conference tournament. UNK’s loss came iat the hands of Washburn, who is responsible for three of the Lopers’ five losses.

“This one was, for whatever reason, the most frustrating. As we were getting to the end of that third set, it felt like we had this thing going in the right direction, and it almost looked like they felt we did, too. ... It just took a couple mishaps and the whole thing flipped around,” Squiers said.

Washburn won the third set and went on to win the fourth.

“When they had their opportunity, they jumped all over it. When we had ours, we didn’t,” Squiers said.