Lopers upset 16th-ranked Missouri Western

KEARNEY — The 15-point lead had evaporated. The scenario that has followed the University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball this season was being played out again.
Then, up stepped Myles Arnold.
The junior college transfer who had scored seven points this season for the Lopers, capped his best game with the Lopers by scoring seven points in the last 3:40 as the Lopers held off 16th-ranked Missouri Western 75-67 Thursday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
Arnold, pressed into extensive action because Sam Morris is injured and RJ Pair was struggling, finished with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists.
“He showed a swagger,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “The Myles you saw today is the Myles we recruited and he’s shown that in practice here and there. He hadn’t consistently been putting it together. But, of late, he’s been practicing better. He’s starting to understand some of the system and what we’re looking for.”
Matt Brien and Jake Walker joined Arnold with 16 points and Cedric Johnson netted 11. All hit key baskets as UNK held on to hand the Griffons their second loss of the season.
The Lopers, playing in front of paying fans (official attendance 362) for the first time this season, led all but 4 1/2 minutes. However, they trailed 25-24 at halftime. Austin Luger’s 3-pointer 10 seconds into the second half put the Lopers on top for good.
Midway through the second half the lead had bulged to 15 points.
It didn’t last.
Led by guard Tyrell Carroll, the Griffons chopped away at the lead.
“I was thinking, ‘Oh, here we go again,’” Lofton said.
It’s been a familiar refrain for the Lopers (4-6), whose losses have been by narrow margins, often after surrendering leads. That’s why UNK has gone through numerous practice sessions simulating the last five minutes of a game.
“I think that showed up when it got to a point maybe around that 3- or 4- or around the 3 1/2-minute mark where the deer in the headlights look kind of started to go away and they actually started to make a few plays,” Lofton said. “Jake stepped up to the free-throw line and he missed one and I’m thinking, ‘OK, this could be an issue.’ Then, all of a sudden, he hits his next three.”
It helped that Carroll fouled out with two minutes to play. He left with a game-high 19 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists.
Q Mays added 15 points for the Griffons and Caleb Bennett chipped in 12.
UNK is at home again Saturday hosting the defending national champion Northwest Missouri State. The Bearcats (7-1) dispatched Fort Hays on Thursday, 64-51.
UNK 75, Missouri Western 67
Missouri Western (8-2) — Tyrell Carroll 19, Q Mays 15, Caleb Bennett 12, Tyree Martin 8, Alex John 5, Jaron Thames 5, Reese Glover 3.
UNK (4-6) — Matt Brien 16, Jake Walker 16, Myles Arnold 16, Cedric Johnson 11, Austin Luger 9, Darian Nebeker 5, Winston Cook 2.