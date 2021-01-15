Lopers upset 16th-ranked Missouri Western

KEARNEY — The 15-point lead had evaporated. The scenario that has followed the University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball this season was being played out again.

Then, up stepped Myles Arnold.

The junior college transfer who had scored seven points this season for the Lopers, capped his best game with the Lopers by scoring seven points in the last 3:40 as the Lopers held off 16th-ranked Missouri Western 75-67 Thursday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

Arnold, pressed into extensive action because Sam Morris is injured and RJ Pair was struggling, finished with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists.

“He showed a swagger,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “The Myles you saw today is the Myles we recruited and he’s shown that in practice here and there. He hadn’t consistently been putting it together. But, of late, he’s been practicing better. He’s starting to understand some of the system and what we’re looking for.”

Matt Brien and Jake Walker joined Arnold with 16 points and Cedric Johnson netted 11. All hit key baskets as UNK held on to hand the Griffons their second loss of the season.