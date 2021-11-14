Lopers to play Western Colorado in first round of NCAA football players

KEARNEY — The NCAA selection show ticked off the qualifiers for the Division II football playoffs and the University of Nebraska at Kearney football players waited and waited.
An internet glitch forced a restart in the show where the players gathered for a watch party at the Kearney Holiday Inn,, and still they waited as one by one, the qualifiers appeared on the screen.
Through 27 of the 28 playoff spots teams got placed in the bracket, and the Lopers were not among them.
Then team 28 came up to fill the last slot and the Lopers knew they’re headed to Gunnison, Colorado, for a first-round playoff game against an old Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foe, Western Colorado. Kickoff will be at 2 p.m. Saturday
UNK (9-2) will be making its fifth NCAA playoff appearance and it’s first since 2011.
“When Washburn got selected in Region 3, I was like, OK, we’ve got a pretty good chance to be in Region 4,” senior defensive end Blake Schroeder said. “When they got all the way to the bottom, oh, thank God it was us. It was cool to see, really cool to see.”
The room erupted in celebration and players hugged, high-fived and slapped each other on the back.
“We’re in baby, we’re in,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “You look at the numbers over the weekend and I felt pretty good about where we were at, but you never know until it goes to the regional committee and the national committee.”
Waiting until the Sunday afternoon announcement “stinks,” Lynn said.
“You know what I did this morning? I put up Christmas lights just to kind of take the time away,” he said. “Today was a long day.”
A long day with a happy ending.
“It’s really special. I’ve been here for six years … some guys have been here for seven years, it means a lot to us and it means a lot to all of those guys who helped us get here as well,” Schroeder said.
Linebacker Travis Holcomb hoped this day would come.
“We were talking a couple days ago, … back when COVID hit, how we all came together and talked: What are we going to do here, We think we have something special going on here and we should stick it out for another year and I’m so proud we did,” Holcomb said after the Lopers’ 56-10 win over Northeastern State on Saturday. “The journey we’ve had, coming from 1-10 to 9-2, there’s a lot of hardships, a lot of morning workouts when it’s 10 degrees out and we’re out here on the field doing play pushes. Stuff like that is what we’ll remember the most.”
Western Colorado (10-1) has enjoyed a rise in success similar to the Lopers. The Mountaineers are making their fourth playoff appearance and their first since 1997. Western State head coach Jas Bain and defensive coordinator Todd Auer coached at Chadron State before moving to Western State. Quarterback coach Joe McLain is a former CSC quarterback and the brother of Holdrege High School coach Jacob McLain.
In the final rankings, UNK was sixth in Super Region 3 but was bumped into Super Region 4 to accommodate a reduction in travel and avoid a rematch with Northwest Missouri. Lynn said he’s happy about playing in the other region.
“I prefer it. You see Washburn over there and Northwest Missouri, those are teams we’ve played,” Lynn said. “Offensively, we’re unique and they’ve schemed for us, they have film on us … and say what you want, you look at the overall numbers and I think Super Region (3) is pretty stacked.”
The UNK-Western State winner will advance to play the winner of second-seeded Angelo State at Minnesota-Duluth. The other side of the bracket includes top-seeded Colorado Mines, which has a first-round bye, and Augustana and Bemidji State.