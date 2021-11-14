Lopers to play Western Colorado in first round of NCAA football players

KEARNEY — The NCAA selection show ticked off the qualifiers for the Division II football playoffs and the University of Nebraska at Kearney football players waited and waited.

An internet glitch forced a restart in the show where the players gathered for a watch party at the Kearney Holiday Inn,, and still they waited as one by one, the qualifiers appeared on the screen.

Through 27 of the 28 playoff spots teams got placed in the bracket, and the Lopers were not among them.

Then team 28 came up to fill the last slot and the Lopers knew they’re headed to Gunnison, Colorado, for a first-round playoff game against an old Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foe, Western Colorado. Kickoff will be at 2 p.m. Saturday

UNK (9-2) will be making its fifth NCAA playoff appearance and it’s first since 2011.

“When Washburn got selected in Region 3, I was like, OK, we’ve got a pretty good chance to be in Region 4,” senior defensive end Blake Schroeder said. “When they got all the way to the bottom, oh, thank God it was us. It was cool to see, really cool to see.”

The room erupted in celebration and players hugged, high-fived and slapped each other on the back.