Lopers' TJ Davis second in Harlon Hill voting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — University of Nebraska at Kearney junior quarterback TJ Davis finished second to Shepherd (W.V.) quarterback Tyson Bagent in the voting for the Harlon Hill Award, NCAA Division II’s version of the Heisman Trophy..

The results were announced today by the Little Rock Touchdown Club that conducted the voting.

Bagent finished with 44 first-place votes and 169 points in the voting done by college Sports Information Directors, while Davis ahd 17 first-place votes and 105 total points.

Northwest Missouri runnign back Al McKeller finished third with seven first-place votes and 74 points.

