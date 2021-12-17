 Skip to main content
Lopers' TJ Davis second in Harlon Hill voting
UNK quarterback TJ Davis finished second in the voting for the Harlon Hill Award. Davis rushed for more than 1,000 yards and passed for more than 2,000 yards while contributing to 40 touchdowns for the Lopers who finished 10-3.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — University of Nebraska at Kearney junior quarterback TJ Davis finished second to Shepherd (W.V.) quarterback Tyson Bagent in the voting for the Harlon Hill Award, NCAA Division II’s version of the Heisman Trophy..

The results were announced today by the Little Rock Touchdown Club that conducted the voting.

Bagent finished with 44 first-place votes and 169 points in the voting done by college Sports Information Directors, while Davis ahd 17 first-place votes and 105 total points.

Northwest Missouri runnign back Al McKeller finished third with seven first-place votes and 74 points.

