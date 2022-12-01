Lopers' TJ Davis one of nine finalists for Harlon Hill Trophy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — University of Nebraska at Kearney redshirt senior quarterback TJ Davis is one of nine finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy as the NCAA Division II College Football Player of the Year.

The 48 initial candidates were placed on regional ballots with the top two vote-getters from each region advancing to the national ballot. There was a tie in UNK’s Super Region 3, thus making it nine nominees this fall.

The national voting process will take place over the next two weeks. The 36th winner in the trophy’s history will be announced Dec. 16 and honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club Awards Banquet on Jan. 13, 2023.

Davis, last year’s runner-up, had another productive fall as UNK went 8-3 in the MIAA and was nationally and regionally ranked throughout the fall. For the regular season, he was the second-best rushing quarterback in the NCAA (1,136 yards), one of two D2 quarterbacks to run and throw (1,370) for more than 1,000 yards.

He produced 29 touchdowns (16 rushing and 13 passing), a 146.6 passer efficiency, five 100-yard rushing games and 10 straight games with a touchdown pass.

The MIAA Offensive Player of the Year went over 100 career touchdowns (102), 3,000 career rushing yards (3,664) and 4,000 career pass yards (4,791).

The Sports Management major joins fellow quarterbacks Justin Coleman (1999 and 2000) and Jake Spitzlberger (2011) as Loper Harlon Hill Finalists. Coleman was sixth in 1999 and then runner-up his senior season with Spitzlberger finishing sixth as well.

Senior quarterback Tyson Bagent of Shepherd was the 2021 winner and is a national finalist again.