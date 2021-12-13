Lopers' TJ Davis named Harlon Hill Trophy finalist

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney redshirt junior quarterback TJ Davis is one of eight national finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy, the Division II Heisman.

Sports Information Directors and Conference Information Directors from around the nation vote on the winner. Voting concluded Friday. The winner will be announced at 2 p.m. Friday.

The Great American Conference and Little Rock Touchdown Club handle the voting process for the Harlon Hill Triophy with the winner attending an awards banquet in Little Rock, Ark., on Jan. 13 to receive the trophy. The announcement will be aired live on Harlon Hill Facebook page and the GAC You Tube Channel.

UNK has had two previous national finalists in quarterbacks Justin Coleman (1999 and 2000) and Jake Spitzlberger (2011).

The MIAA and Super Region 3 Offensive Player of the Year, Davis is one of just two quarterbacks in NCAA’s four divisions to throw for at least 2,000 and run for 1,000 yards this fall. Having a hand in 40 touchdowns (21 passing, 18 rushing and one receiving), the second-team AFCA All-American had eight games with at least two touchdown tosses, five 100-yard rushing days and four games with four touchdowns.