Lopers' TJ Davis finishes seventh in Harlon Hill voting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Colorado School of Mines senior quarterback John Matocha won the Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II College Football Player of the Year.

Matocha received 178 total points; 61 points clear of Ferris State defensive end Caleb Murphy. Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent, the 2021 Harlon Hill winner placed third. Nebraska-Kearney’s TJ Davis, the 2021 runner up, finished seventh.

Division II Sports Information Directors act as the voting electorate for the award. A total of 95 SIDs participated in the final voting. The point system of three points for a first place vote, two for second and one for third determined the point total.

Matocha led Colorado Mines to its first appearance in the Division II National Championship game after throwing a DII-leading 50 touchdown passes. He also leads in pass efficiency. His 4,570 yards rank second to Bagent by just 10 yards.

Matocha’s win gives Mines the distinction as the first school with three unique Harlon Hill awards. Prior Oredigger quarterbacks Chad Friehauf and Justin Dvorak won in 2004 and 2016, respectively.

Murphy became the first defensive player to finish in the top two since North Alabama’s Ronald McKinnon won in 1995. McKinnon remains the lone defensive player to win the Harlon Hill Award.

Matocha will be honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club awards banquet on Jan..

The Hill Trophy is named for the late Harlon Hill — the former University of North Alabama standout — who excelled with the Lions from 1950-53 before going on to fame in the National Football League with the Chicago Bears.