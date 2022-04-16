Lopers take two games from Lincoln University

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney sophomore left-hander Madison Rosenthal threw a six inning one-hitter and sophomore righty Stacy Bott allowed one earned run in 5 2/3 innings as UNK swept a doubleheader with Lincoln University, 10-2 and 6-1, Friday afternoon at Patriot Park.

The Lopers improve to 21-17 (11-5) while the Blue Tigers (12-29, 0-20) remain winless in league play. The 21 wins is the most in the MIAA era (since 2013) with the league win total of 11 just shy of the 2019 Lopers (12-14).

Rosenthal earned her fifth win in style, needing only 90 pitches to get through six innings. She fanned seven, worked around four walks and gave up just a single in the fifth to record her second collegiate complete game and first of the year.

At the plate, UNK was limited to three runs over the first five innings with sophomore catcher Katie Gosker hitting a two-run shot, her team-leading 10th of the year, in the second.

A seven-run sixth inning began with a bunt single from right fielder Carlee Liesch. The big set featured three walks, two doubles, two fielder’s choices and another single. Bri Healy and Avery Wood joined Gosker as Lopers with two RBIs.

“They re-entered their pitcher in the sixth and I think we just made simple adjustments. We put the ball in-play and got runners into scoring position,” said UNK head coach Katie Ackermann. “Katie (Gosker) has come up with some really timely hits which provides some momentum for us. She swings hard, she swings big.”

In the nightcap, Bott moved to 5-1, striking out four, walking four and allowing four hits. Rosenthal struck out three while closing out the win.

At the plate, Liesch, Abbie Vodicka and Sydney Thomason went 2 for 4 with each knocking in a pair of runs.

“Stacy did really well. She got behind in some counts but eventually got ahead and worked in her change up in. It slowed their batters down,” Ackermann said. “That was the most extended work she has had this year so that’ll help us out for the rest of the weekend.

UNK hosts Central Missouri (13-30, 6-14) at noon today (Saturday).