Lopers take runner-up trophy with four golfers in top 10

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — University of Nebraska at Kearney senior Faviola Gonzalez shot a 6-over par 150 to earn co-medalist honors and the Loper women’s golf team finished second at the Golden Bear Classic Tuesday at Maplewood, Minn.

It was a two-team race as No. 21 Rogers State fired a 608 to win with the Lopers 10-strokes back to collect their second straight runner-up trophy.

UNK posted rounds of 308 and 310 for a 36-hole tally that ranks fifth lowest in school history.

It was the second collegiate win/co-win for Gonzalez who won the Wayne State Classic last spring.

Joining Gonzalez in the Top 15 was UNK freshman Brooke King, who was tied for sixth at 155; junior Paige Lucero, who was ninth with a 157; freshman Juliana Botero Molina, who was 10th at 158; and sophomore Allison Comer, who was tied for 13th at 161.