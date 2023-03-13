KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney softball team belted five home runs, including a grand slam, and went back-to-back twice to sweep Northwest Missouri State, 16-12 and 10-2, Sunday afternoon at Patriot Park.

The Lopers (11-13, 2-0) host Missouri Western (11-4, 1-1) today.

Temperatures hovered in the high 20's with a blustery wind blowing from right to left field about 25 miles throughout the day. Not surprisingly, the teams combined to issue 32 walks with several pop fly's zig zagging around because of the winds.

The first game featured 28 runs on 26 hits (four doubles, three homers, one triple), 22 walks and three errors.

UNK, once ahead 7-1, plated nine runs in fifth inning to erase an 11-7 deficit.

Lindsey Roth led the Lopers, going 2 for 3 with a grand slam home run and a total of five RBIs. Lead-off hitter Sydney Thomason was 4 for 4 with a solo home run.

Madison Rosenthal earned her first win of the year by fanning three and allowing one earned over the final 2⅔ innings.

Northwest tallied two in its first at-bat in the nightcap to grab an early lead. However, Rosenthal worked around seven walks to give up just on earned run three innings and UNK's bats kept popping.

Thomason, Carly Dembrowski and Roth hit home runs with Thomason going 3 for 4 with tree RBIs. Dembrowski was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Jurgens drove in three runs.

Thomason was the winning pitcher, giving up three hits and no runs the last two innings.

