Lopers sweep of Pitt State led by catcher Katie Gosker's homers

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Sophomore catcher Katie Gosker homered twice to help the University of Nebraska at Kearney sweep a doubleheader at Pittsburg State on Saturday, 5-2 and 15-8.

The Lopers (18-14, 8-2) stop a four-game skid against the Gorillas (21-16, 3-9) who’ve now dropped eight in a row. UNK’s last win over Pitt came in March 2018.

Sophomore Madison Rosenthal and senior Hannah Ice combined on a six-hitter in the first game, blanking Pitt over five innings while working around seven walks. Rosenthal worked the first 3 1/3 innings to record her fourth win with Ice throwing the final 3 2/3 innings to pick up her first save. Ice didn’t fan or walk a Gorilla in allowing just one earned run.

At the plate, UNK scored one in the first and two in the second and never trailed. Senior first baseman Hailey Schaneman had an RBI single to center in the first with freshman shortstop Sydney Thomason smacking a two-run double to center in the second. She finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs with Schaneman going 2 for 4.

It was a slugfest in the nightcap as the teams combined for 23 runs on 32 hits, eight walks and four errors.

Gosker was 3 for 4 with six RBIs, hitting a three-run shot to left in the first and a two-run shot to right in the sixth. She now has a team-best nine home runs and 19 for her career, just outside the UNK all-time Top 10.

Four other Lopers had two hits apiece including senior right fielder Carlee Liesch (2 for 5,) and Omaha sophomore left fielder Abbie Jo Gaube (3 for 5).

Colorado sophomore Stacy Bott earned her fourth win by going the first 4 1/3 innings with Ice earning another save going to 2 2/3 innings of one-run ball.