Lopers sweep Fort Hays State; block coverage key to win

KEARNEY — The way things started, everyone thought the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team would make quick work of Fort Hays State.

The Lopers blitzed the Tigers 25-14 in the first set and 25-15 in the second Tuesday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

But tied 22-22 in the third UNK coach Rick Squiers saw the dark side.

Squiers remembered that Fort Hays State, despite sitting at the bottom of the MIAA standings, hasn't been swept all year long. He know that Tuesday night's game sat between a big win over Central Missouri on Saturday and Top Ten showdown with Northwest Missouri coming up on Friday.

"I started getting really worried in the third set when it looked like, jeez, we're going to turn this into some long, drawn-out battle," he said. "We had a chance to get a nice, clean victory and you want to go into those matches feeling good about yourself and being as rested as you possibly can ... and move on to Friday."

The Tigers, after trailing 15-9 earlier in the third set, had found their attacking game. More than half their kills came in the third set.

And only when they made a couple mistakes at the very end did UNK complete the sweep with a 25-23 win.

"The first two sets went beyond expectations," Squiers said. "The third, I thought we got a little complacent. ... I think that was one of those deals where we just didn't have enough people maybe (who have) come out on the wrong side of one of those and remember that and pounce when we had the five-, six-point lead."

The Lopers have have shown the ability to pounce. They hit .330 against the Tigers, and a 48-29 advantage in kills.

Emersen Cyza hit .367 with 16 kills. Fallon Stutheit hit .579 with 11 kills, all in the face of a physical Tiger team that keys on its blocking skill.

"I think part of their game plan is just hit the ball on the other side of the net and go block," Squiers said.

"But the thing I thought we started to do really well was cover hitters. There were five or six more blocks they could have had out there that we made scramble cover digs on that don't show up on the stat sheet and buys you another swing and keep a rally alive," Squiers said.

The Tigers finished with eight blocks, but that was only one more than IML as Stutheit contributed to four and CeCe Beahm to three.

Their blocks contribute to Fort Hays hitting .076 for the match.

"We did block pretty well. ... Bailee (Sterling) is so athletic in the middle, she closes pin to pin really well. CeCe's long and rangy. Peyton Neff is a good blocker at times. You don't ever have to worry about Peyton Neff being that small setter that people pick on," Squiers said. "And Fallon's getting better."