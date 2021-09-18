Lopers sweep Emporia State; eyes on third-ranked Washburn

KEARNEY — The top-ranked and undefeated University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team served up seven aces as the Lopers swept Emporia State 25-19, 25-15, 25-17 Friday night at the Health and Sports Center.

The Loper win sets up a big match at 6 p.m. tonight (Saturday) against third-ranked Washburn. The Ichabods (9-1) swept Fort Hays State Friday to win its league opener.

Hitting .214 on the night, UNK (9-0) held leads of 14-5 and 20-9 in the opening set. The Lopers aced the Hornets four times in the first set, two coming from senior setter Madison Squiers. Senior middle Anna Squiers then had four kills in seven swings to thwart a late Hornet run.

Trailing only once in the match, the Lopers got five kills from junior right side Sami Mauch in the second set with junior middle Bailee Sterling and freshman outside hitter Asha Regier having four kills apiece in the third set.

Emporia State finished with a .078 hitting percentage, committing 10 unforced errors while also being called for four ball-handling miscues.

Sterling went for 10 kills in 15 swings with just one error (.600 pct.).

She is hitting a team-best .353 on the year and is up to 1.6 kills per set.