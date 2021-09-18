 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lopers sweep Emporia State; eyes on third-ranked Washburn
0 Comments
top story

Lopers sweep Emporia State; eyes on third-ranked Washburn

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
UNK volleyball

The UNK volleyball team finally is back in action today in Colorado, kicking off a 16-match schedule that will end in April but will not include a national tournament.

 Rick Tucker, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The top-ranked and undefeated University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team served up seven aces as the Lopers swept Emporia State 25-19, 25-15, 25-17 Friday night at the Health and Sports Center.

The Loper win sets up a big match at 6 p.m. tonight (Saturday) against third-ranked Washburn. The Ichabods (9-1) swept Fort Hays State Friday to win its league opener.

Hitting .214 on the night, UNK (9-0) held leads of 14-5 and 20-9 in the opening set. The Lopers aced the Hornets four times in the first set, two coming from senior setter Madison Squiers. Senior middle Anna Squiers then had four kills in seven swings to thwart a late Hornet run.

Trailing only once in the match, the Lopers got five kills from junior right side Sami Mauch in the second set with junior middle Bailee Sterling and freshman outside hitter Asha Regier having four kills apiece in the third set.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Emporia State finished with a .078 hitting percentage, committing 10 unforced errors while also being called for four ball-handling miscues.

Sterling went for 10 kills in 15 swings with just one error (.600 pct.).

She is hitting a team-best .353 on the year and is up to 1.6 kills per set.

Regier tallied nine kills and hit .421, Anna Squiers supplied seven kills, four digs and three blocks with Mauch at 10 digs, seven kills, three blocks and an ace.

Redshirt sophomore Emersen Cyza came off the bench to have seven kills in a team-high 24 attempts.

Recording nine team blocks, Emporia was led by junior outside Shelby Ebert who had a match-high 15 digs as well as four kills and two blocks.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Three Keys to the Game: Nebraska at Oklahoma

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Northwestern Oklahoma soccer edges UNK
Unk

Northwestern Oklahoma soccer edges UNK

 Northwestern Oklahoma freshman Mia Thompson scored off a corner kick in the 59th minute to help the Rangers down the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 1-0, Friday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News