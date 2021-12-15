 Skip to main content
Lopers' Swanson, Davis named to Conference Commissioners' All-American team
Lopers' Swanson, Davis named to Conference Commissioners' All-American team

Staff Photographer

UNK safety Darius Swanson (1) intercepts a pass in the final seconds of UNK's win over Washburn. Swanson and UNK quarterback TJ Davis earned All-American honors from the Conference Commissioners Association

 Rick Tucker

KEARNEY – Junior safety Darius Swanson and junior quarterback TJ Davis represent University of Nebraska at Kearney football on the Conference Commissioners Association Division II All-American team.

This squad is chosen by sports information directors from around the country. A student-athlete has to be named all-region in order to be considered for All-American honors.

Swanson, from Aurora, Colo., made the first team with Davis, from Colorado Springs, is on the second team.

Swanson had a breakout year as the Lopers starting strong safety. He led the team in tackles (98) and interceptions (four for 19 return yards) while ranking second in pass breakups (seven) and tying for third in tackles for loss (5.0). Swanson had four games with a double-digit tackle total including 12 at Northwest Missouri and Angelo (Texas) State.

He becomes UNK’s first safety in the D2 era (1990-present) to earn any type of All-American honor.

Davis had a memorable season as part of the Lopers’ 10-3 playoff run. He had a hand in 40 touchdowns (21 passing, 18 rushing and one receiving), is the nation’s second most efficient passer (183.3), ran for 1,151 yards and threw for 2,320 yards.

Davis broke his own school record for rushing touchdowns by a QB in a season, became UNK’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns (41) and is one of just three Lopers to have multiple 1,000-rushing season in a career.

The Harlon Hill Award finalist had four games with at least four touchdowns and eight straight games with at least two touchdown passes.

Shepherd (W.V.) junior quarterback Tyson Bagent was named the Offensive Player of the Year with Bowie (Md.) State sophomore defensive end Jonathan Ross the Defensive Player of the Year. Bagent, also a Harlon Hill finalist, had 53 touchdown passes and threw for more than 5,000 yards in leading the Rams to two playoff wins.

Bagent was also named the first-team quarterback on The Associated Press Division II All-America team. No Lopers appeared on the AP’s first or second team.

