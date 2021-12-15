Lopers' Swanson, Davis named to Conference Commissioners' All-American team

KEARNEY – Junior safety Darius Swanson and junior quarterback TJ Davis represent University of Nebraska at Kearney football on the Conference Commissioners Association Division II All-American team.

This squad is chosen by sports information directors from around the country. A student-athlete has to be named all-region in order to be considered for All-American honors.

Swanson, from Aurora, Colo., made the first team with Davis, from Colorado Springs, is on the second team.

Swanson had a breakout year as the Lopers starting strong safety. He led the team in tackles (98) and interceptions (four for 19 return yards) while ranking second in pass breakups (seven) and tying for third in tackles for loss (5.0). Swanson had four games with a double-digit tackle total including 12 at Northwest Missouri and Angelo (Texas) State.

He becomes UNK’s first safety in the D2 era (1990-present) to earn any type of All-American honor.

Davis had a memorable season as part of the Lopers’ 10-3 playoff run. He had a hand in 40 touchdowns (21 passing, 18 rushing and one receiving), is the nation’s second most efficient passer (183.3), ran for 1,151 yards and threw for 2,320 yards.