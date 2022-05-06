Lopers stun the Bronchos again; No. 6 Rogers State next

EDMOND, Okla. — Senior second baseman Abbie Vodicka had a two-run double to cap a four-run fourth inning and lift the University of Nebraska over fifth-ranked Central Oklahoma in the MIAA tournament.

Pitchers Sydney Thomason and Madison Rosenthal combined on a three-hitter to help the Lopers in their 4-3 win during the late night rain-delayed game.

The seventh-seeded Lopers (24-25) and second-seeded Bronchos (44-9) were scheduled to go at 6:30 p.m. but first pitch didn’t come until almost 9 p.m.

Playing its first MIAA Tourney and its first postseason game since the 2012 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament, UNK decided to be a thorn in the Bronchos’ side again. The Lopers handed UCO a 3-0 setback on April 22 and won in Edmond late last year, 5-3.

WIth the loss, UCO faces an elimination game today vs. Missouri Southern. The Lions were poised to upset No. 6 Rogers State but the Hillcats hit a walk-off double on a full count pitch to win, 2-1.

UNK and RSU (44-9) will meet at 6:30 p.m. today. The Hillcats took two from UNK last weekend in Claremore.

All seven runs Thursday night were unearned as the two teams combined for four errors. Thomason pitched a three-hit complete game shutout to beat UCO two weeks ago and managed two strikeouts in the first innings. However, a Loper error followed by a two-out, two-run double from UCO’s Amelya Huggins made it 2-0 in the first.

UNK scored all of its runs in the fourth and in the process ran UCO star pitcher Kylee Lynch (23-2) from the game. Thomason started things with a single down the line. Sophomore left fielder Abbie Jo Gaube fouled off seven pitches before reaching via fielder’s choice where Thomason was safe at second thanks to a low throw.

Senior center fielder Bri Healy followed with an RBI single down the right-field line and then the Lopers tied things up after UCO committed another throwing miscue. This time a high throw home allowed Gaube to score.

Third baseman Avery Wood then worked Lynch for a walk, bringing up Vodicka, who smacked a double to right center to provide the winning margin.

Rosenthal (6-10) struck out four and allowed just one hit over the final 3 1/3 innings to earn the win. Thomason was effective as well, fanning four, walking three and giving up two hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Gaube sealed the win, snagging a sinking live drive in left to end the game.