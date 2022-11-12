Lopers still thinking of postseason possibilities

KEARNEY — Playoff dreams have faded into oblivion, but the University of Nebraska at Kearney football team still has a chance to play beyond today’s regular-season finale in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

The Lopers (7-3) play Northeastern State at 2 p.m., looking for win No. 8. Northeastern comes in with a 1-9 record with the only win over Lincoln University.

UNK has won the last four games by a combined score of 184-54. The Lopers scored 21 points in both the first and second quarters last fall to win 56-10 at Cope Stadium, but UNK coach Josh Lynn said the RiverHawks are better than they were a year ago.

“Defensively, they’re improved. Offensively, they’re young but those young guys are starting to grow up. They’re really starting to catch their stride,” Lynn said.

Even though they lost both games, Northeastern led Washburn and Missouri Western in the fourth quarter.

Northeastern State (1-9) ranks only above Lincoln University in most offensive and defensive categories.

The RiverHawks have used three quarterbacks extensively. Senior wide receiver Dashawn Williams has been one of the top offensive threats with nearly 500 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

UNK arrives with the top rushing game in the MIAA mostly due to quarterback TJ Davis, who has rushed for 1,033 yards this year, nearly 200 more yards than any other player in the conference.

Davis also leads the conference in scoring with 12 rushing touchdowns. He’s also passed for 14 touchdowns. However, his eight-game streak of scoring at least one rushing touchdown came to an end against Central Oklahoma.

Barring anything very out of the ordinary, Davis will finish the year as the second-leading rushing quarterback in the NCAA. He needs 228 rushing yards against the RiverHawks to catch Rustin Dring (2008-11), who is second on UNK’s all-time rushing charts. With 50 passing yards, he would move into fourth place on the UNK list.

With a victory, UNK does have a chance to be selected for one of three Division bowl games similar to the Mineral Water Bowl that the Lopers played in four years ago.

“Our region right now ... if everything plays out like it’s supposed to, we’re going to have four 9-2 teams on the back end fighting for one playoff spot,” Lynn said.

And of the three-loss teams, ‘We’re as high in at-large as anybody can be,” he said.

But the selections are up to the bowl committees, who may opt for local favorites or use other criteria.