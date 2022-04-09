Lopers split doubleheader with Emporia State; Liesch enters hits club

KEARNEY — Senior right fielder Carlee Liesch reached 200 career hits and senior second baseman Abbie Vodicka went 2 for 2 with two RBIs as the University of Nebraska at Kearney earned a split in Friday’s softball doubleheader at Patriot Park, winning the second game 7-5.

On a windy day at the ballpark, the Hornets (19-19, 8-6) hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning to take the first game, 2-1.

Liesch became just the eighth player in school history to reach 200 career hits when she had a single in the first game and a single and triple in the nightcap. Her RBI triple in the fifth inning of the second game capped a three-run inning that broke a 4-4 tie. Vodicka’s two-run single came right before as UNK (19-15, 9-3) used a walk, a single down the right-field line and a passed ball to put runners into scoring position.

Colorado sophomore Stacy Bott moved to 5-1 as she allowed one earned run in 2 2/3 innings of relief.

Emporia State scored once in the top of the seventh and had runners at second and third with two down. However, Bott got grounder to Vodicka to end the game. Senior Kelsey Goodban fanned eight over the first 4 1/3 innings.

It was a pitcher’s duel between UNK freshman Sydney Thomason and Hornet junior Josie Harrison in Game 1. Thomason gave up just one run on four hits and no walks in 4 1/3 innings with Harrison allowing one run, striking out five and giving up six hits in 6 1/3 innints.

Loper sophomore Madison Rosenthal fanned five and walked none over the final 3 2/3 innings but eight-hole hitter and sophomore right fielder Lexi Williams hit her second homer of the year in the eighth.

Freshman Harley Sturm moved to 5-4 by blanking UNK over the final 1 2/3 innings. The Lopers had seven hits and drew three walks but stranded nine.

Senior first baseman Hailey Schaneman paced the offense by going 3 for 4 from the cleanup spot.

UNK hosts red hot Washburn at noon today (Saturday). The Ichabods (30-11, 12-2) have won 10 straight after sweeping a doubleheader Friday at Fort Hays State, 4-0 and 16-1.