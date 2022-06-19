Lopers’ Sorensen to jump at national meet in Oregon

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney high jumper Brayden Sorensen has dreamed of competing at Eugene, Oregon, track’s mountain top.

This week, he will.

Sorensen, a Kearney High graduate, has been invited to compete in the USA Track and Field Championships Thursday through Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.

Sorensen, who jumped 7 feet, 1/2 inch this year didn’t meet the automatic qualifying standard but applied for one of the additional qualifying bids.

“I thought the mark that I had for the year ... had a shot to maybe get in because I’ve seen other people that I know from other schools and states got in with that,” he said.

So he put his name on the list and recently found out that he made the cut.

It came as a bit of a surprise.

“I really just don’t even know what to think yet. I know the people in the field, it’s everyone in the country that is pretty good, so I don’t know what to think yet. I feel like it’s not going to set in until I get to the stadium,” he said.

Sorensen, a three-time All-American, was the runner-up at the 2021 NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships and finished third at the 2021 outdoor meet and the 2022 indoor meet.

At last month’s outdoor championships, Sorensen slipped to 17th while battling tendinitis in his knee.

He said the injury has improved since the national championships.

“Before nationals I did a bunch of therapy and rehab and stuff for it, and now it’s pretty good,” he said. Mentally, “everything is pretty close to back to normal to where I can go out there and feel good about what I’m doing and just compete.”

He jumped in practice as recently as Tuesday.

He has no plan or expectations other than to go there and compete.

The biggest thing he wants out of the national championship competition is the experience and the chance to live in the moment.

“I’ve never even been to Oregon. I’ve always wanted, since I got to college and started jumping pretty high, to literally just go to Eugene for either USA or the (Olympic) trials or anything,” he said. “I know a few of the guys that are there and I’ve talked to a few of them so that’s going to make it feel less overwhelming. But, at the same time, the top end of the field in the meet is just — I don’t even know what to think about it.”