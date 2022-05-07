Lopers shut out, held to two hits by Rogers State

EDMOND, Okla. — Senior Andrea Morales, the MIAA Pitcher of the Year, stymied the University of Nebraska at Kearney for the second time in a week to help sixth-ranked Rogers State take a winners’ bracket game over the Lopers, 9-0 Friday night in the MIAA Tournament in Edmond, Okla.

Seventh-seeded UNK (24-26) faces eighth-seeded Emporia State (25-29) at 10 a.m. today (Saturday) in an elimination game. A win over the Hornets, who Kearney split with this year, would put the Lopers in a 5:30 p.m. against the winner of Central Oklahoma vs. Missouri Western.

UNK upset fofth-ranked UCO on Thursday night but couldn’t do the same against the sixth-ranked Hillcats (45-9) who are now 8-0 all-time vs. the Lopers.

Morales (28-3) has faced UNK three times this year and has tossed a no-hitter while fanning 35, walking two and allowing just three hits in 17 innings. Thursday, she held UNK to two hits in a game shortened to five innings by the mercy rule.

Rogers State tallied four runs in the first and four more in the fifth to advance.

UNK freshman designated payer Lyndsey Roth led off the game with a double to right center while sophomore left fielder Abbie Jo Gaube hit a single to center in the fifth.