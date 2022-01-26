 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lopers shoot 54% from the field to defeat Northeastern State
Lopers shoot 54% from the field to defeat Northeastern State

 Rick Tucker, Kearney Hub

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The 17th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team shot 54% from the field and got 33 bench points to defeat Northeastern State, 58-46, Monday evening at Tahlequah.

The Lopers’ 54% shooting is its second-best effort of the year as 25 of 46 shots fell. Take away a 2-of-10 effort from 3-point range, and the mark zoomed up to 64%.

A makeup game that was originally set for Jan. 3 but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the RiverHawks program.

Never trailing, and scoring 40 points in the paint, the Lopers (16-3 overall, 11-2 MIAA) got 17 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots from junior forward Elisa Backes. She went 7 of 12 from the field and now has 100 made threes, 102 blocks, 124 assists and 96 steals in her career.

UNK led by as many as 15 points but the Riverhawks (4-13, 2-9) were within a basket, 39-37, with 2:08 remaining in the third quarter. Backes responded with back-to-back jumpers and the UNK advantage moved back to double digits by the fourth quarter.

Junior wing Klaire Kirsch was close to another double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Northeastern State had eight players between four and eight points and attempted just five free throws, which ties for the fewest by a Loper opponent this year.

In a game with MIAA and Central Region implications, UNK hosts the rival Fort Hays State Tigers Saturday afternoon.

