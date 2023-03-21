KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team begins spring workouts Wednesday with a spring game set for April 22.

NCAA Division II teams can have 15 practices over a 30-day period in the spring.

The Lopers will mainly practice two or three times a week from 4-6 p.m., with one morning scrimmage set for April 1. All practices and scrimmages are open the public.

Head coach Ryan Held took over the Loper program in late December and brought in an entirely new staff of coaches. UNK then signed 25 players in February and will add some more newcomers prior to fall camp in August.

Four of the transfers enrolled in January and have been taking part in winter conditioning.

UNK went 8-3 last season, tying for third place in the MIAA and spending several weeks in the American Football Coaches Association D2 Top 25.

Seven offensive, three special teams and two defensive starters return, as do nine All-MIAA selections.

The super seniors include quarterback TJ Davis, left guard Hunter Hays and punter Hunter Kraus, each an All-American.

Davis finished seventh in the voting for the Harlon Hill Trophy after amassing 2,506 yards of offense. Hays is part of a talented o-line that includes fellow all-league picks Jon Merten and Kooper Reece.

Reece missed the second half of 2022 due to injury and with redshirt sophomore Hunter Push replacing him in the starting lineup at left tackle.

Running back Damien Cearns earned honorable mention All-MIAA honors after averaging 6.6 yards per carry with five of the top six receivers returning. That group includes super senior Xavier Delk and junior Zorian Stanton.

Defensive end Tell Spies and free safety Tre O'Guinn made the All-MIAA team and are the returning starters on defense. The unit gets a boost with the return of inside backer Zach Schlager, a 2021 all-conference pick who missed last fall due to injury.

Cornerback Armani Webster and safety Sethe Holt are two more super seniors on a defensive unit that must replace 13 of its top 17 tacklers.

On special teams, Kraus and long snapper Josh Churchill helped UNK lead all of Division II in net punting yards (41.5) in 2022. Kyle Failing returns after averaging a healthy 59.8 yards on kickoffs.

UNK begins the 2023 season on Aug. 31 at Central Oklahoma with the home opener Sept. 9, against Northeastern State.