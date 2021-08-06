Lopers set to continue ‘The Rise’

KEARNEY — Since his arrival on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus, football coach Josh Lynn has pounded the philosophy of “The Rise” the same way his team has pounded forward with the triple option.
So far, the Lopers have risen to his expectations.
From a team with one win in the previous two years before Lynn hit town, the Lopers have risen to their highest predicted finish in the MIAA preseason polls.
“When I first got here, I didn’t know what to think. I didn’t know ... the conference and just being in the Midwest,” he said. “But I will say this: There’s not better kids in any program than what we’ve got in our program. They’ve really bought in and ... they’ve bought into something maybe a little bit bigger than themselves.
“We have 14 guys that could have went on and graduated, or have graduated. They could have went on with life. However, they decided to come back for one more season and play for the Lopers. If you’re a coach and guys are doing that — you know some of these guys got pretty good job offers to move on and a couple got engaged and they’ve decided to come back — it’s awesome, to be honest.”
Approximately 135 players began reporting today to prepare for the Sept. 2 season opener at home against Missouri Southern. Physicals, testing and paperwork await this weekend with practice beginning Monday.
UNK is coming off of a 7-5 season in 2019, its first winning record since 2011, and a victory in the Mineral Water Bowl. And the Lopers squeezed in two games in 2020 amid many COVID precautions, beating rival Chadron State and nemesis Pittsburg State.
Those wins added to the momentum Lynn has built since his arrival in 2017, and it didn’t hurt that UNK beat Pittsburg State on the road in a hostile atmosphere.
“Any game you win with those upper tier teams in the MIAA are big wins, especially for where we are as a football program,” Lynn said.
Where the Lopers are, according to the MIAA coaches’ preseason poll, is fourth in the league. The media picked UNK fifth.
For a team with only 15 wins in its five full seasons in the conference, the ratings reflect “the rise” even if Lynn isn’t sure it’s accurate.
“I was a little bit surprised to be honest. ... I probably thought we were going to be a little bit lower,” he said. “I still think we have some stuff we have to prove. ... I think we’ve left games out on the field and we have so much more to do.”
UNK’s next step up the ladder comes with consistency, and especially in finishing out games. The 2019 season could have been much more successful than 7-5. Three of the losses were by one touchdown or less.
“We left some games out there. We got beat by Central Missouri in the last two minutes. Central Oklahoma, the very first home game here, we got beat in the last two minutes. I think it’s really important that we go in there and win those games,” Lynn said.
The Lopers go into this season with experienced players at nearly every position, led by dynamic quarterback TJ Davis, a second-team All-MIAA selection in 2019 who was voted the conference Freshman of the Year.
Other 2019 all-conference players returning are offensive linemen Corey Hoelck (second team) and Kooper Reece (honorable mention) and running back Dayton Sealey (honorable mention).
Even though the 2020 season encompassed just two games, Lynn said the Lopers got some “critical repetitions” in those two contests, solidifying several positions and giving young players experience in real-game situations.
The Lopers also gained experience preparing for a home and a road game.
“It gave us an opportunity to go out there and practice and simulate game weeks and actually have a game situation. And, travel. We traveled down to Pitt State, which is ... a rough environment. All that stuff weighs in,” Lynn said.
@HubSports_Buck