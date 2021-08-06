Lopers set to continue ‘The Rise’

KEARNEY — Since his arrival on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus, football coach Josh Lynn has pounded the philosophy of “The Rise” the same way his team has pounded forward with the triple option.

So far, the Lopers have risen to his expectations.

From a team with one win in the previous two years before Lynn hit town, the Lopers have risen to their highest predicted finish in the MIAA preseason polls.

“When I first got here, I didn’t know what to think. I didn’t know ... the conference and just being in the Midwest,” he said. “But I will say this: There’s not better kids in any program than what we’ve got in our program. They’ve really bought in and ... they’ve bought into something maybe a little bit bigger than themselves.

“We have 14 guys that could have went on and graduated, or have graduated. They could have went on with life. However, they decided to come back for one more season and play for the Lopers. If you’re a coach and guys are doing that — you know some of these guys got pretty good job offers to move on and a couple got engaged and they’ve decided to come back — it’s awesome, to be honest.”