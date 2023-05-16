KEARNEY — Fourteen members of the University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team have qualified for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships May 25-27 in Pueblo, Colo.

UNK has three qualifiers in the distance running events, two each in the hammer, high jump, javelin and pole vault, one in the discus and one qualified relay.

Defending 800-meter national champion Wes Ferguson of Fremont is looking for his sixth and seventh All-American honors, respectively. Ferguson has the third-best time in Division II this spring in the 800 (1:46.95) and he anchors the sixth-ranked 4x400 relay team (3:09.19).

Senior Brayden Sorensen of Kearney is aiming for his fourth All-American honor as he's tied for second in the high jump (7-1¾). Sorensen battled injuries at last year's outdoor championships after being third in 2021.

On the women's side, freshman Brianna Russell of Stamford has the fourth-best mark this spring in the high jump (5-9¾) and redshirt freshman Lily Novacek of Kearney has qualified in the hammer and discus throws to join Ferguson as Lopers to qualify in two events.

Other Loper qualifiers are McCool Junction senior Luke Stuckey in the 1,500, Kansas freshman Rylan Basart in the javelin, Kansas junior Jaida McEwen in the javelin, Creighton junior pole vaulter Alex Homan, Giltner junior Alex Goracke in the hammer, Ainsworth junior Ben Arens in the steeplechase and David City junior pole vaulter Gabrielle Oborny.