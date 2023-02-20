OKLAHOMA CITY — University of Nebraska at Kearney senior catcher Katie Gosker hit her 27th career home run and sophomore infielder Jaiden Harteker hit the first of her career as the Lopers defeated Southwestern Oklahoma State, 7-2, Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma.

UNK (5-8) went 1-4 at the Raising Cane’s Festival this weekend after losing to Arkansas Tech, 12-3, and Southeastern Oklahoma State, 4-2, on Saturday.

After junior right fielder Carly Dembowski led off the second inning Sunday with a single to center and was bunted over by Abbie Jo Gaube, Harteker homered over the center-field fence to put two runs up for teh Lopers.

Gosker made it 3-0 when she started the fourth with a shot to right center.

Avery Wood then smacked a two-out, two-run single to left to make it a 5-0 game.

Sophomore Sydney Thomason shut out the Bulldogs (3-9) over the first four innings with freshman Faith Gaynor tossing scoreless sixth and seventh innings.

On Saturday, Ark Tech’s Bradi Basler threw a complete game two-hitter and then went 3 for 5 with three RBIs at the plate. She worked around six walks and two wild pitches while striking out seven.

Harteker and Thomason had RBIs for UNK in a three-run first. The Golden Suns (9-6) also saw Makenzie Addis go 3 for 5 with two RBIs.

The SEOSU Savage Storm (5-7) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the early game and then held off the Lopers who tallied two in the fifth. Junior Amberlyn Walsworth tossed a complete game five-hitter as she fanned eight and issued no walks.

For UNK, Gosker went 2 for 3 and Thomas drove in two runs.