Lopers' 'rise' reaches program's highest point

Road warriors

UNK is familiar with the road. They played six regular-season games on the road before loading up the bus again to play their first playoff game at Gunnison, Colo.

This week was different. The bus stopped in Grand Island and the Lopers got on a plane to fly to San Angelo. It’s believed to be only the fourth time in program history the Lopers have flown to play a football game.

UNK has won 10 of its 13 road games the past three years.

The road trip takes Lynn back to his old stomping grounds. Through his playing and coaching days at Eastern New Mexico, he has a wealth of knowledge of the Rams’ facilities and traditions. He expects to have an abundance of friends and family in the stands to cheer on the Lopers.

However, that advantage is minimal.

“It’ll be fun to go down there and play in the conference I used to coach in. ... I’ve played them a bunch. I’ve been there and I’ve been to the place but that coach was the (defensive coordinator) when I was at eastern New Mexico and we were different at Eastern — we were under-center triple option. Our defense has changed a little bit during that time, too. ... There’s not really a lot of similarities in there with coaches and scheme.”