Lopers' 'rise' reaches program's highest point

KEARNEY — The Rise has reached the highest rung — at least the highest rung any University of Nebraska at Kearney football team has reached.
Today (Saturday), the Lopers play Angelo State in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs, matching the farthest the program has advanced in 32 years in the NCAA.
And coach Josh Lynn said hope for a breakthrough rests on the run game, both offensively and defensive.
“We have to run the football and we have to stop the run. Those are two huge, really huge, keys,” he said.
The two teams hang their hat on the run. The Lopers (10-2) average 35.8 points per game and 470.4 yards per game, which ranks 10th in Division II. On the ground, UNK ranks fifth in Division II at 265.8 yards per game.
Angelo State (10-2), the second seed in the Super Region 4 bracket, holds the top rushing offense in the Lone Star while ranking 13th overall in Division II with 228.5 yards per game.
“They’re a lot like us. They run and then pick your spots when they throw,” Lynn said. “They do throw it a little bit more than us and a little more intermediate routes. ... If you look at what they do, and you look at what we do, I think the big play on either side will have an impact sometime during that game.”
The game from LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field in San Angelo, Texas, kicks off at 1 p.m.
Star power
Junior quarterback TJ Davis, a Harlon Hill Trophy nominee, will be the focus of the Angelo State defense. Davis has rushed for 1,139 yards and scored 18 touchdowns. He has passed for another 2,234 yards and 21 touchdowns and ranks No. 1 in Division II in passing efficiency.
Senior running back Dayton Sealey is the leading receiver, collecting 508 yards on 17 catches with four touchdowns.
Angelo State running back Nathaniel Omayebu III is the Lone Star Conference Offensive Back of the Year. The 5-11, 240-pounder averages 89 yards per game and 10 touchdowns.
Quarterback Zach Bronkhorst has been responsible for 25 touchdowns, throwing for 16 while rushing for nine others.
Offensively, the Rams average 38 points per game while giving up 16 points per game. They haven’t allowed more than two touchdowns in the last six games and hold the seventh overall ranked defense in Division II, allowing 247.7 yards of offense per game. ASU is fourth in the nation in rush defense, giving up only 70.2 yards.
“They’re big and fast and not many weaknesses at any position,” Lynn said. “If you look at what they’ve done the last four games when it comes to scores, they’ve just pounded people. ... We’re going to have to go down there and play really good football to be to succeed.”
Road warriors
UNK is familiar with the road. They played six regular-season games on the road before loading up the bus again to play their first playoff game at Gunnison, Colo.
This week was different. The bus stopped in Grand Island and the Lopers got on a plane to fly to San Angelo. It’s believed to be only the fourth time in program history the Lopers have flown to play a football game.
UNK has won 10 of its 13 road games the past three years.
The road trip takes Lynn back to his old stomping grounds. Through his playing and coaching days at Eastern New Mexico, he has a wealth of knowledge of the Rams’ facilities and traditions. He expects to have an abundance of friends and family in the stands to cheer on the Lopers.
However, that advantage is minimal.
“It’ll be fun to go down there and play in the conference I used to coach in. ... I’ve played them a bunch. I’ve been there and I’ve been to the place but that coach was the (defensive coordinator) when I was at eastern New Mexico and we were different at Eastern — we were under-center triple option. Our defense has changed a little bit during that time, too. ... There’s not really a lot of similarities in there with coaches and scheme.”
The Lopers’ only other trip to Texas came in 1989 when then-Kearney State College lost to West Texas A&M, 45-28. That was the program’s final year in the NAIA. The next fall, UNK became an NCAA Division II independent and beat WTAMU, 17-14, at Foster Field.
If it’s close
UNK is 4-1 in games decided by one score or less, edging Washburn 28-24, Central Missouri 31-28, Emporia State 42-35 and Western Colorado 31-24, while losing to Fort Hays State, 42-35.
That experience could pay off for the Lopers.
“It’s got to, right? You look at what we’ve done during the season ... there’s something to it. I truly believe that,” Lynn said.
Up next
The winner takes on either fifth-seeded Bemidji (Minn.) State or top-seeded Colorado School of Mines on Dec. 4.