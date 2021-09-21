Lopers rebound from Saturday loss to sweep Hastings College in three

KEARNEY — The cure for getting beat on Saturday is getting a win on Monday.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team accomplished that, sweeping Hastings College 25-19, 25-21, 25-13 at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
The Lopers hit .308 against the Broncos, scoring 49 kills to Hastings’ 38. The Broncos (11-7), meanwhile, hit .161.
Yes, it was an NAIA school going up against an NCAA Division II team now rated fourth in the nation, but it stirred some memories of days gone by when the Kearney-Hastings rivalry burned bright.
“It’s a nice Nebraska talent showcase, that’s for sure,” said UNK coach Rick Squiers, who coached at Hastings College before coming to Kearney.
The Broncos had 20 Nebraskans on their side of the program, the Lopers had 14. They are players who have faced each other on the other side and on the same side of the net since they started playing the game as little girls.
“Our players knowing each other, it’s something that we’re probably not as used to as they are ... playing in the GPAC where there’s a handful of teams that are full of these Nebraska high school and club players,” Squiers said. “We see a little bit of that on some of the teams we play but not as much as we did tonight, so it’s kind of neat.”
Even with all the Nebraska talent on the floor, it was an Oklahoman, UNK outside hitter Hayley Daniel, who had one of the biggest influences on the game. Daniel, making her first start since early in the season, had 10 kills and two blocks.
She and Lauren Taubenheim on the right side were two lineup changes from Saturday’s loss to Washburn as Squiers said he wanted to develop more options. Taubenheim had six kills and three blocks.
“We had to get Hayley Daniel on the floor for some action since she hasn’t really had an opportunity to play a full match and come off of a warm-up having just been cleared a week or so ago, so that was certainly on the agenda as was Lauren Taubenheim to try to see if she can’t get some reps as an attacker,” Squiers said. “And I thought both of them handled the situation pretty well.”
Anna Squiers led the Lopers with 13 kills, hitting .435, while Emersen Cyza came off the bench to nail nine kills in the last two games.
Sydney Mullen of North Platte and Emily Krolikowski, a Centura graduate, led Hastings College with 10 kills each. Mullin hit .500 and had three blocks.
“We had to fight really hard to get away from them. Offensively, they passed well enough to run that quick stuff and they had two or three hitters that we never really did solve,” Rick Squiers said.