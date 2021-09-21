Lopers rebound from Saturday loss to sweep Hastings College in three

Even with all the Nebraska talent on the floor, it was an Oklahoman, UNK outside hitter Hayley Daniel, who had one of the biggest influences on the game. Daniel, making her first start since early in the season, had 10 kills and two blocks.

She and Lauren Taubenheim on the right side were two lineup changes from Saturday’s loss to Washburn as Squiers said he wanted to develop more options. Taubenheim had six kills and three blocks.

“We had to get Hayley Daniel on the floor for some action since she hasn’t really had an opportunity to play a full match and come off of a warm-up having just been cleared a week or so ago, so that was certainly on the agenda as was Lauren Taubenheim to try to see if she can’t get some reps as an attacker,” Squiers said. “And I thought both of them handled the situation pretty well.”

Anna Squiers led the Lopers with 13 kills, hitting .435, while Emersen Cyza came off the bench to nail nine kills in the last two games.

Sydney Mullen of North Platte and Emily Krolikowski, a Centura graduate, led Hastings College with 10 kills each. Mullin hit .500 and had three blocks.