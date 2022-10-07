Lopers ready for late-afternoon game with Griffons

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney admits being mystified when scouting the videos of Missouri Western.

“I really don’t know how they’re 2-3, to be honest with you. I just mean that defensive front is good,” he says.

If football, as they say, is won in the trenches, that makes the Griffons a formidable foe and one that will test the Lopers when they square off at 4 p.m. Saturday in St. Joseph, Missouri.

UNK takes a 4-1 record into the game and while Lynn admits everyone in the program still feels the sting of the last-minute, game-winning pass by Pittsburg State, he’s happy with the Lopers’ start this year.

“You have to ask yourself if, at the first of the year you were told you would by 4-1 going into this stretch, would you take it? I’d probably say yes,” Lynn said. “However, we obviously wanted to get the Pitt State game.”

The Lopers have changed since the Pittsburg Stat6e loss, shoring up the pass defense, polishing the pass offense.

The Lopers can still run the ball. They lead the MIAA in nearly every rushing category. Quarterback TJ Davis now has 3,139 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns in his career. His next touchdown pass puts him in a tie for fourth all-time at UNK and he’s 20 passing yards away from becoming the fifth passer tho throw for 4,000 yards.

Davis has rushed for 611 yards this season, nearly half of the Lopers’ ground production. However, injuries have played a part in the limitations of other ball carriers. Miko Maessner has missed two games. Zane Schwang missed a game. Offensive lineman Kooper Reece, who Lynn says might be the best left tackle in the league, will likely miss the rest of the season.

Other positions have also been hit with injuries. Starting linebacker Zach Schlager hasn’t played yet. Two key defensively linemen haven’t played since the Pittsburg State game.

In all, Lynn said this year has “absolutely, 100%” been the worst season for injuries since he’s coached at UNK.

“It’s not even close, but ... everybody’s banged up in this league. You can’t make that an excuse,” he said. “The one thing I can say is we’ve got people in the system that can step up and pull it out — I’m not just putting kids out there. — Two years ago I could couldn’t say that,” he said.

The return of some of those players ranks as the other bit of good news. Maessner and Schwang, among others, will probably see action against Missouri Western.

The Griffons “are built similar to us,” Lynn said.

Missouri Western is second in the MIAA behind the Lopers in rushing offense. Dual-threat quarterback Reagan Jones has the Griffons passing a little more, but he remains their leading rusher.

“Both fronts are extremely athletic. Their defensive front is probably one of the best defensive fronts we’ll see, so the big thing for us this week is both lines of scrimmage,” Lynn said.