Lopers ranked fourth in preseason volleyball poll

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team is ranked fourth in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason Division II Top 25 poll.

The Lopers finished 2019 second in the rankings while being eighth in the final edition of the 2021 spring poll. The 2020 national tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus.

UNK received 908 points and one first-place vote and is one of 11 Central Region squads in the Top 25. The others are Concordia St. Paul (2nd), Minnesota-Duluth (7th), Washburn (8th), Oklahoma Baptist (9th), Northern State (15th), Northwest Missouri (16th), Central Missouri (17th), Harding, Ark. (18th), St. Cloud State (19th) and Wayne State (24th).

Angelo State of Texas is preseason No. 1 after the Rambelles went 17-2 in the spring and won the AVCA National Invitational in Dallas. They beat Harding and Tampa (5th), in that tournament. ASU also was the No. 1 team in the final spring poll.

Cal State San Bernardino, the defending national champion, is ranked third. The Coyotes (33-0 in 2019) didn’t play in the fall or spring last year and return 2019 D2 National Player of the Year Alexis Cardoza.