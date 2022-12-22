Lopers promote Shane Stock to head strength and conditioning coach

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney athletics has named Shane Stock the Lopers new head strength and conditioning coach.

The Omaha native begins his duties on Jan. 3, replacing Steve "Sarge" Schulz who is retiring after 45 years in the coaching community, the last six at UNK.

Stock has spent 5½ years as an assistant working under Schulz.

In his assistant role, he oversaw the development of the men's and women's track and field teams, softball, women's soccer and women's golf while assisting with football.

Stock will determine new team assignments once his staff is completed.

"I'm thrilled that Shane has been promoted to our head strength and conditioning coach position. He places a high value on our student-athletes and will continue to use high-tech training strategies to elevate their overall performance," UNK Associate Athletic Director Bill Murphy said.

A former UNK baseball player, Stock graduated in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science with a minor in Nutrition. He then earned a Master's in Physical Education in July 2020 with an emphasis in Sports Administration.