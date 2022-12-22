 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Kearney Hub is partnering with Bruce Furniture & Floor Covering who is sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Lopers promote Shane Stock to head strength and conditioning coach

  • 0
Loper Logo

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney athletics has named Shane Stock the Lopers new head strength and conditioning coach.

Shane Stock mug

Shane Stock

The Omaha native begins his duties on Jan. 3, replacing Steve "Sarge" Schulz who is retiring after 45 years in the coaching community, the last six at UNK.

Stock has spent 5½ years as an assistant working under Schulz. 

In his assistant role, he oversaw the development of the men's and women's track and field teams, softball, women's soccer and women's golf while assisting with football. 

Stock will determine new team assignments once his staff is completed.

"I'm thrilled that Shane has been promoted to our head strength and conditioning coach position. He places a high value on our student-athletes and will continue to use high-tech training strategies to elevate their overall performance," UNK Associate Athletic Director Bill Murphy said.

People are also reading…

A former UNK baseball player, Stock graduated in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science with a minor in Nutrition. He then earned a Master's in Physical Education in July 2020 with an emphasis in Sports Administration.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Franco Harris, NFL legend, dead at 72

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News