Lopers playoff run highlight of UNK 2021 sports year

EDITOR’S NOTE: Today the Kearney Hub looks at the top University of Nebraska at Kearney sports stories from 2021. Each of the Hub’s staff writers has selected what they believe are the top stories from their coverage area. Monday, the Hub will look at the top prep sports stories.

KEARNEY — The rise continues.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team, led by coach Josh Lynn and quarterback TJ Davis, forged one of the best seasons in school history.

The team finished the year ranked 15th in the nation, recording the school’s third double-digit victory season with a 10-3 record, qualifying for the NCAA Playoffs for the fifth time in school history. And, with an exciting victory over Western Colorado in Gunnison, notched the program’s second playoff victory.

The performance of the football team topped the list of top sports stories at UNK this year as determined by the Hub Sports Staff.

And the success wasn’t limited to the team as individual honors followed the successful season.