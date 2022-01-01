Lopers playoff run highlight of UNK 2021 sports year

EDITOR’S NOTE: Today the Kearney Hub looks at the top University of Nebraska at Kearney sports stories from 2021. Each of the Hub’s staff writers has selected what they believe are the top stories from their coverage area. Monday, the Hub will look at the top prep sports stories.
KEARNEY — The rise continues.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team, led by coach Josh Lynn and quarterback TJ Davis, forged one of the best seasons in school history.
The team finished the year ranked 15th in the nation, recording the school’s third double-digit victory season with a 10-3 record, qualifying for the NCAA Playoffs for the fifth time in school history. And, with an exciting victory over Western Colorado in Gunnison, notched the program’s second playoff victory.
The performance of the football team topped the list of top sports stories at UNK this year as determined by the Hub Sports Staff.
And the success wasn’t limited to the team as individual honors followed the successful season.
Davis, a junior out of Colorado Springs, Colo., was the runner-up for the Harlon Hill Award, which honors NCAA Division II’s most outstanding player. Davis ran for more than 1,000 yards, passed for more than 2,000 yards and played a part in 40 touchdowns, including catching a touchdown pass. He is the third Loper finalist for the award and matched Justin Coleman (2000) for the highest finish in the voting.
Lynn wrapped up his fifth year as UNK’s head football coach, keeping the Lopers on the rise. With the exception of the shortened 2020 COVID season, UNK has increased it’s number of victories every year since Lynn’s arrival and he was named the MIAA Coach of the Year.
After the season, UNK and Lynn agreed to a contract extension that makes him leader of the Loper program through the 2025 season.
“We are excited to announce that Coach Lynn has and will continue to lead our football program,” UNK Athletic Director Marc Bauer said. “More than winning, we have watched and admired how Coach has put Loper football in the headlines nationally while having a substantial impact and bond with his players, their families, our campus, and our community.
“The terms of this contract and our commitment to Coach Lynn and his family marks yet another win for this program now and for years to come.”
2. Wrestlers one victory away from a national championship
The UNK wrestling team brought home nine All-American honors and the runner-up trophy from the NCAA National Championships, but the Lopers felt empty-handed.
St. Cloud State won the national title with 107 points, edging the Lopers by 1.5 points. The Huskies won the title with a 6-5 victory at heavyweight, the last match of the tournament.
Another victory anywhere along the way would have pushed the Lopers over the top.
“Our point total would’ve been enough to win it in any of the last five or six years but it wasn’t enough today,” Coach Dalton Jensen said.
The Lopers led by 2.5 points entering the final round but didn’t have anyone in the finals.
“I think we left a lot of points out there. This team was capable of scoring 120, 130 points and doing something very special,” Jensen said. “We also had some guys really exceeded expectations. ... Overall, we’re very pleased with nine All-Americans. If you would’ve asked me back in the fall, I probably would’ve guessed we weren’t going to even have a national tournament.”
All nine All-Americans have returned for this season.
3. Winning in the postseason
The UNK women’s basketball team played its way into the NCAA Tournament, claiming the MIAA’s automatic berth by winning the conference tournament on the home court of the Fort Hays State Tigers, who were the regular-season champions.
The Lopers compiled a 23-4 record and defeated Minnesota-Duluth in the first round of the Central Regional. A loss to Central Missouri followed, ending the Lopers’ 14th NCAA post-season appearance.
The team’s exposure was limited by COVID-19 protocols and restrictions and four games had to be cut from the schedule.
Coach Carrie Eighmey completed her fifth season and went over the 100-victory plateau with UNK (113-61). She was honored as the D2 World Exposure National Coach of the Year.
Sophomore Elisa Backes earned second-team All-MIAA honors as well as All-MIAA Tournament honors. Junior Brooke Carson and senior Haley Simental joined Backes on the All-Tournament team. Senior Kelsey Sanger was named to the All-MIAA Defensive Team.
4. Family Matters
The UNK volleyball dynasty maintained its level of excellence, qualifying tor the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd straight season. While the team didn’t match the 38-1 national runner-up effort of 2019, it stirred the memories of that season’s legendary comeback against Concordia-St. Paul with another late rally against the Golden Bears in the first round of the Central Regional.
This time the Lopers (26-7) lost in five sets, ending a family affair for coach Rick Squiers and his daughters, middle hitter Anna Squiers and setter Maddie Squiers.
Anna spent five years playing for her father. Maddie, who started her was on the squad for three years.
Anna was part of six MIAA championships, regular-season and tournament, and a combined 146-18 record.
Both Squiers sisters graduated in May but returned for their senior/COVID seasons.
Maddie appeared in all 115 sets and earned her second All-American and All-MIAA first-team honors.
Anna, a two-time All-American and four-time All-MIAA selection, ended her career with 1,074 kills — 24th in school history.
5. Landing a national tournament
UNK will host the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) NCAA Division II Women’s National Team Indoor Championships in February 2023 and 2024.
The tournaments will be played at the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center that has a projected completion date of February 2022. The $9 million facility will feature six courts and a mezzanine-level viewing area that can hold up to 150 spectators.
Seven men’s teams and seven women’s teams will be invited to the event based on their year-end ranking, while the host programs receive automatic bids for serving as the host site. The teams will compete in a single-elimination tournament during a three-day span to crown a national indoor champion. Each team is guaranteed three matches at the event.