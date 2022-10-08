Lopers play Rogers State to 0-0 tie

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's soccer team battled Rogers State to a 0-0 draw Friday night at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium. at Foster Field

UNK (0-10-3) came out with its hair on fire, getting a shot on goal from senior Cammie Davis less than two minutes into the action and controlling things for the majority of the half. The Lopers earned both of its corner kicks in the early going and three of its seven shots. However, keepers Mackenzie Smith for UNK and Cambree Towle for RSU didn't let anything get by them.

"The first half was an indication of what we can do and what we should be able to do all of the time. There was some brilliant moments … the defense was locking them in. They couldn't get out of their half of the field for the majority of the half," Loper head coach Rob Breton said. "The passing, the movement, the pressure, the commitment … we attacked. We also setup some traps that worked really well when we did it together."

On the coldest night of the year for either team, Rogers State pushed forward in the early stages of the second half. The Hillcats had three corners in the first seven minutes as well as getting a shot off that sailed wide left.

"The only problem in the first half is that we didn't capitalize on a couple of moments," said Breton. "I didn't get the girls out soon enough (to start the second half.). They were very stiff and tight … this was our first cold game of the year. It was 30, 40 degree difference from when we last played on Sunday."

UNK settled down, warmed up and went on the attack over the final 20 minutes. A free kick by Lincoln junior Jacylan Doering in the 85th minute almost broke the ice as Towle couldn't corral the ball and it hovered between 'Cat defenders and the Lopers. RSU, however, eventually cleared it out and the game remained tied.

The Loper defense helped stopped a one-on-one situation from Vanessa Gonzalez with Smith leaping high to save a shot taken by sophomore Libby Doyle in final minute. That led to one of Rogers State's seven corners in the half but it resulted in nothing.

Breton said the stop on Gonzalez's shot "is a great example of where we are going as a unit and what we're capable of doing. They are committed to the concepts that we're teaching," said Breton. "Mackenzie did her job tonight. She can play this way for 90 minutes. Sometimes we get glimpses of it in 20, 30, 50, 60 minutes but tonight it was 90-minute thing. Last minute of the game and she makes a brilliant save over top. Last 10 seconds, they drop a ball right in front of her and she's smart enough to collapse on top of the ball and hold it."

The Lopers host Northeastern State at noon Sunday.