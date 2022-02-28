Lopers play Friday in MIAA Tourney

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team will take on Northwest Missouri State Friday afternoon in the MIAA Tournament at Kansas City.

The 10-team event gets underway with the 8/9 seeds and 7/10 seeds playing on Wednesday. The winners of those contests advance to Thursday where they’ll face the top two seeds, Missouri Southern State and Fort Hays State.

The third-seeded Lopers (22-6) are the defending tourney champs. They have won five straight over the sixth-seeded Bearcats (17-11), including sweeping this year’s series. The wins came by scores of 68-51 at Kearney (Feb. 23) and 67-60 at Maryville (Jan. 15).

UNK and Northwest play the second game on Friday, which should start around 2:15 p.m.

The winner reaches Saturday’s 2:15 p.m. semifinal against either Fort Hays State, seventh-seeded Central Oklahoma or 10th-seeded Emporia State.

The championship game is set for 1 p.m. Sunday with the winner receiving an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, which will be March 11-14.