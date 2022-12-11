 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lopers place 16 at Fort Hays meet

  • 0

HAYS, Kan. – The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team had 16 placers at the annual Bob Smith Open hosted by Fort Hays State University.

With home duals vs. Augustana and York upcoming on Saturday, the Lopers sent the non-varsity to Kansas.

Freshman Joey Airola (133 pounds) was the Lopes' lone champion.

Jake Boley (285), Beau Hostler (149), Dylan Vodicka (184), Gavyn Brauer (174), Kaden Hart (165) and Hector Serratos (125) finished second with three of the finals losses coming to Oklahoma State wrestlers.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UNK women extend win streak to nine

UNK women extend win streak to nine

Pulling away in the second and third quarters, the Lopers won their eighth straight game, taking down the RiverHawks 79-45 Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

Watch Now: Related Video

Podcast: Is this Hoiberg's most talented team? Volleyball season ends and football chatter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News