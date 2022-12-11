Lopers place 16 at Fort Hays meet

HAYS, Kan. – The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team had 16 placers at the annual Bob Smith Open hosted by Fort Hays State University.
With home duals vs. Augustana and York upcoming on Saturday, the Lopers sent the non-varsity to Kansas.
Freshman Joey Airola (133 pounds) was the Lopes' lone champion.
Jake Boley (285), Beau Hostler (149), Dylan Vodicka (184), Gavyn Brauer (174), Kaden Hart (165) and Hector Serratos (125) finished second with three of the finals losses coming to Oklahoma State wrestlers.