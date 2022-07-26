Lopers picked No. 2 in MIAA "still have work to do"

When Josh Lynn arrived at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, he faced the media with the Lopers at the bottom of the MIAA preseason polls.

Tuesday, the league’s coaches and media voted UNK second, right under perennial national power Northwest Missouri State.

“We had a good year, but I don’t feel we’re done yet,” Lynn told the media at the MIAA’s Football Media Day in Kansas City. “I’m extremely excited about this group. ... We’re ready to go.”

Lynn is entering his fifth season as UNK's head coach with the win total increasing each year.

Last season, UNK went 9-2 in MIAA play and 10-3 overall, losing in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. It was the third double-digit win total in the program's history.

But quarterback TJ Davis, who was the runner-up in the voting for the Harlon Hill Trophy for NCAA Division II's best player, said “we still have work to do. ... We're definitely not satisfied."

The Lopers return 15 starters from last year's team that was ranked 15th in the final American Football Coaches Association final Division II poll. The list includes 10 players who earned All-MIAA honors

Davis said it's been a "tough summer" for the Lopers as they've worked hard to take that next step.

"There were a couple games where we felt we hit a wall as an offense and defense," said All-American safety Darius Swanson. "We need to get better every day."

UNK opens the season Sept. 1 at Missouri Southern, which was picked to finish 10th in both polls. That ranking, however, won't mean much when the season kicks off.

"In this conference, you better be ready to play every week," Lynn said.