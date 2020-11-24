Lopers pick up second recruit from New Zealand

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball coach Kevin Lofton has announced that New Zealand native Sean Murphy will hit the courts for the Lopers next season.

The 6-6, 200-pound wing and Auckland native is UNK’s first recruit of the year and will have four years of eligibility. He becomes the Lopers’ third international player, following fellow Kiwi Matt Brien and Australian Patrick Fraser.

UNK’s current roster features four seniors in guards Sam Morris, RJ Pair and Jake Walker and post Austin Luger. The NCAA Division II Presidents Council has granted an eligibility waiver for winter sport student-athletes this year due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

“We found Sean by having Matt on our team. People know Matt is here and that helped the process. Once we found out that he was a pretty good player we started doing a lot more research,” Lofton said. “We called coaches that have been around, coaches that worked with him on the National team ... we really liked what we heard.”

Starring for Rosmini College, Murphy began the 2020 season in style by averaging 26 points per game, including a season-high 39 points. Rosmini and Murphy were attempting to reach a fourth consecutive Secondary Schools National Grand Final before the season was halted due to the COVID pandemic.