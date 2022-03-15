 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lopers open MIAA play with sweep at Northwest Missouri State

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney softball team opened MIAA play Monday afternoon with a doubleheader sweep of Northwest Missouri State.

The Lopers (8-12, 2-0) used eight hits and drew 13 walks ito win the opener 12-4, then got a complete-game, three-hit pitching performance from senior Kelsey Goodban to win the nightcap 4-1.

In the first game, the Bearcats (5-18, 0-2) led 4-2 heading into the top of the fifth before UNK struck for five runs in the fifth and four more in the seventh.

The five-run rally in the fifth included a grand slam home run by catcher Katie Gosker. Freshman Sydney Thomason who was 2 for 5 with three RBIs, hit a two-run home run in the first inning.

Relievers Madison Rosenthal and Stacy Bott combined for four strikeouts while allowing no runs over the final 2 1/3 innings.

In the late game, Goodban picked up her sixth win and went the distance for a fourth time. She struck out 12.

UNK was limited to four hits and six walks by Bearcat starter Hayden Simmons, but two of those hits were home runs; a two-run shot by Hailey Schaneman in the first and a two-run homer by Gosker in the third.

Today, UNK plays a pair of games against Missouri Western.

