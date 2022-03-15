Lopers open MIAA play with sweep at Northwest Missouri State

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney softball team opened MIAA play Monday afternoon with a doubleheader sweep of Northwest Missouri State.
The Lopers (8-12, 2-0) used eight hits and drew 13 walks ito win the opener 12-4, then got a complete-game, three-hit pitching performance from senior Kelsey Goodban to win the nightcap 4-1.
In the first game, the Bearcats (5-18, 0-2) led 4-2 heading into the top of the fifth before UNK struck for five runs in the fifth and four more in the seventh.
The five-run rally in the fifth included a grand slam home run by catcher Katie Gosker. Freshman Sydney Thomason who was 2 for 5 with three RBIs, hit a two-run home run in the first inning.
Relievers Madison Rosenthal and Stacy Bott combined for four strikeouts while allowing no runs over the final 2 1/3 innings.
In the late game, Goodban picked up her sixth win and went the distance for a fourth time. She struck out 12.
People are also reading…
UNK was limited to four hits and six walks by Bearcat starter Hayden Simmons, but two of those hits were home runs; a two-run shot by Hailey Schaneman in the first and a two-run homer by Gosker in the third.
Today, UNK plays a pair of games against Missouri Western.