Lopers' o-line coach coming from Buffalo

KEARNEY — Nate Baker will be the University of Nebraska at Kearney's new offensive line coach and run game coordinator, Loper head coach Ryan Held said Wednesday.

The Georgia native spent the 2022 season as the Senior Defensive Quality Control analyst at Buffalo.

Previously, he was co-offensive coordinator/tackles and tights coach at Division II Savannah (Ga.) State for three seasons. He also has coached at Georgia Military College, a junior college program, and at his alma mater, Georgia Southern.

"I'm very fired up to have Nate as my offensive line coach/run game coordinator. His knowledge of line play and development is elite and I'm very happy to have him on the staff," Held said. "Our o-line is in great hands."

At Buffalo, Baker helped the Bulls win seven games and beat Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl. Buffalo's defense ranked fourth in the Mid-American Conference in scoring and was third in efficiency.

The 2019 Savannah State Tigers posted a 7-3 record, the program's first winning season in 21 years. It was SSU's first year of competition back in Division II and the Tigers finished 5-0 in conference play. Under Baker's leadership, the Tigers turned to an old-school option offense to set new school records in a number of categories. The success continued as the Tigers went a combined 9-3 over the next two seasons, one cut short due to the pandemic.

Working under current Army head coach Jeff Monken and Tulane head coach Willie Fritz at Georgia Southern, Baker saw great success. He first stint was as an undergrad offensive analyst (2008-12) and then he moved into a graduate assistant role, working with the line (2013-15). He helped the Eagles go 67-34, win three league titles and make four postseason appearances. The option-based Eagles led the country in rushing between 2011-15.

Baker moved on to Georgia Military where he helped the Bulldogs go 22-9 over three seasons. As the o-line coach, he saw four of his players earn D1 scholarships after the 2016 season. In 2017, GMC went 8-2 with Baker coaching two All-Americans.

In his final season at GMC, he sent four more athletes to D1 programs with the 'Dawgs averaging over 35 points and 350 yards per game and having 30-plus rushing touchdowns.

Baker holds a Bachelor's degree in Sports Management from Georgia Southern and is married to the former Katherine Baker. They have two children in Beau and Brooks.