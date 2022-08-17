Lopers No. 10 in Division II preseason volleyball poll

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team is ranked 10th in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason Division II Top 25 poll.

The Lopers finished 11th in the final 2021 rankings after going 26-7 and reaching the NCAA Tournament for a 22nd consecutive season.

UNK, in the polls for an estimated 375th straight week, received 677 points and is one of nine Central Region squads in the Top 25. The others are Washburn (2nd), Concordia-St. Paul (6th), Central Missouri (8th), St. Cloud State (9th), Northwest Missouri (11th), Winona State (15th), Wayne State (17th) and Southwest Minnesota State (22nd).

Minnesota-Duluth, Northern State, Oklahoma Baptist and Augustana are receiving votes as well.

Defending national champion Tampa is No. 1 (1,158 points; 41 of a possible 47 first-place votes).

Central Washington, which comes to the Health & Sports Center for the annual Rosella Meier Fall Classic Aug. 26-27, is among those receiving votes. Washburn will also be in attendance but the Ichabods and Lopers will not play each other.

UNK heads to Baxter Arena Saturday for a 3 p.m. exhibition match with Nebraska-Omaha. The match can be heard on KRVN FM (93.1 and 106.9).