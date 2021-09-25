Lopers, Mules going in different directions

KEARNEY — No one expected this.

There sits the University of Nebraska at Kearney football team (3-0) atop the MIAA standings. And, at the other end, sits Central Missouri (0-3).

Today (Saturday), at 1 p.m., the Lopers and Mules will square off at Walton Stadium/Kennedy Field at Warrensburg, Mo., with many people wondering how they got there.

Only a few weeks ago, the Mules were picked second in the conference’s preseason polls and were ranked No. 13 nationally. UNK was picked fourth or fifth in the league.

Now the Lopers are ranked 16th nationally.

In spite of the flip-flop, UNK football coach Josh Lynn warns that Central Missouri is “a dangerous football team … a good football team even if their record doesn’t indicate it.”

The Mules have faced more than their share of adversity, starting a different quarterback every week and facing Northwest Missouri (2-0), Pittsburg State (2-1) and Washburn (2-1) in the first three weeks of the season.

“They’re big up front defensively. They’ve got some threats offensively. … The skill sets are there,” Lynn said.