Lopers, Mules going in different directions

KEARNEY — No one expected this.
There sits the University of Nebraska at Kearney football team (3-0) atop the MIAA standings. And, at the other end, sits Central Missouri (0-3).
Today (Saturday), at 1 p.m., the Lopers and Mules will square off at Walton Stadium/Kennedy Field at Warrensburg, Mo., with many people wondering how they got there.
Only a few weeks ago, the Mules were picked second in the conference’s preseason polls and were ranked No. 13 nationally. UNK was picked fourth or fifth in the league.
Now the Lopers are ranked 16th nationally.
In spite of the flip-flop, UNK football coach Josh Lynn warns that Central Missouri is “a dangerous football team … a good football team even if their record doesn’t indicate it.”
The Mules have faced more than their share of adversity, starting a different quarterback every week and facing Northwest Missouri (2-0), Pittsburg State (2-1) and Washburn (2-1) in the first three weeks of the season.
“They’re big up front defensively. They’ve got some threats offensively. … The skill sets are there,” Lynn said.
Central Missouri has beaten the Lopers the past seven times they’ve met. The last one probably stings the most. UNK had a two-score lead with two minutes to go in 2019 and took the loss. For that reason, Lynn doesn’t think the Lopers will overlook the Mules in any way.
“That sticks with us a little bit,” Lynn said. “And this is a pretty good group. We’re going about business as usual. Our focus is still the same.”
Central Missouri’s focus, undoubtedly, will be on quarterback T.J. Davis. The MIAA Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight week. Davis rushed for 258 yards and three touchdowns last Saturday in the Lopers’ 28-24 win over Washburn.
In 17 career games, Davis has rushed for more than 100 yards 10 times. His lowest single-game output is 43 yards, which came against Central Missouri in 2019.
Even though Davis has appeared unstoppable, gaining 502 yards on 70 carries, Lynn knows the Lopers need more production from other ball carriers. Running backs Montrez Jackson, Dayton Sealey, Miko Maessner, Damien Cearns and Garrett Meyer have combined for a total of 277 yards on 70 carries.
“Carrying the ball 30 times with T.J. Davis is too much. We put some stuff in the game plan to throw the ball and then, obviously, getting the running backs some touches.
“I really believe we have five or six running backs who can play for us. I know I do.”
While the offense has been grabbing the headlines, the Loper defense ranks in the top four in the conference in almost every category. The Lopers are allowing 13.7 points and 314 yards per game.