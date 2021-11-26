Lopers’ Matt Malcom MIAA Wrestler of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Matt Malcom has been named the MIAA’s second wrestler of the week for the 2021-22 season.

Ranked No. 2 nationally at 165 pounds, Malcom was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the annual Younes Hospitality Open Saturday in Kearney.

He won the 165-pound Elite Division by going 5-0, with two falls, two technical falls and a major decision. He beat 12th-ranked Hunter Mullin of Western Colorado, 15-0, in the first-place match to acquire his 101st career victory.