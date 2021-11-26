 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lopers’ Matt Malcom MIAA Wrestler of the Week
0 Comments

Lopers’ Matt Malcom MIAA Wrestler of the Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Matt Malcom has been named the MIAA’s second wrestler of the week for the 2021-22 season.

Ranked No. 2 nationally at 165 pounds, Malcom was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the annual Younes Hospitality Open Saturday in Kearney.

He won the 165-pound Elite Division by going 5-0, with two falls, two technical falls and a major decision. He beat 12th-ranked Hunter Mullin of Western Colorado, 15-0, in the first-place match to acquire his 101st career victory.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Making decisions after the Iowa game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News