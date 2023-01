KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Nebraska at Kearney senior heavyweight Lee Herrington has been named the MIAA Wrestler of the week.

Herrington helped lead the No. 2-ranked Lopers to their first MIAA dual win of the season, a 36-3 rout of Newman University.

Ranked No. 1 in Division II, Herrington won by fall in just 35 seconds to give the Lopers a quick six points against the Jets. The redshirt sophomore is now 16-2 on the season.