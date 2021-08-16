Lopers knock off rust in first scrimmage

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney football coach Josh Lynn had a smile on his face after the Lopers’ first scrimmage Saturday morning at Foster Field.

“I like being on the football field,” he said.

The Lopers scrimmaged for more than two hours with special teams joining offense and defense.

“I felt that one defense and one offense, for only having limited reps, did an exceptional job. We moved the ball offensively and defensively made stops when we needed to,” Lynn said.

He also had praise for the offensive and defensive lines, which were able to “get out here, executed and knocked the rust off.”

Quarterback T.J. Davis took limited series while units on both sides of the ball rotated throughout the day.

But the Lopers aren’t game-ready.

“The pre-snap penalties, we put the ball on the ground a couple times; it was good but there’s also some stuff we’ve got to get cleaned up,” Lynn said.

There were few surprises from the offense. Even though there were a couple of touchdown passes, the running game dominated the scrimmage.