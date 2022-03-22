 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lopers’ Katie Gosker named MIAA Hitter of the Week

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney junior catcher Katie Gosker has been named the MIAA Hitter of the Week for her performances at Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western.

Gosker, from Blair, batted .368 with three home runs and 11 RBIs to help the Lopers run their win streak to nine, which is the longest win streak by a Loper squad in 18 years.

UNK is off to the best-ever MIAA start after going 4-0 last week. Gosker hit three home runs in three straight games with two at Northwest Missouri and one at Missouri Western. She also had a grand slam in UNK’s 12-4 win in its opener against the Bearcats.

