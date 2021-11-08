Lopers in contention for playoff spot with win over Central Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. — Quarterback TJ Davis ran for 179 yards and caught a 1-yard touchdown pass to help No. 25 University of Nebraska at Kearney get off to a fast start on its way to a 37-22 win over Central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon at Edmond.

The win helps the Lopers (8-2) stay in contention for one of the seven playoff spots available in Super Region 3. UNK was eighth in the most recent region rankings.

“We were ready to go. Our focus this week was us and I’m extremely happy the way we bounced back. We could’ve folded our tents but didn’t,” UNK head coach Josh Lynn said on the KRVN postgame show. “It also goes to show you what a good week of practice, preparation and overall commitment by our guys can do.”

Winning in Edmond for the third time in program history, the Lopers grabbed first-half leads of 14-0 and 21-3 with the Bronchos (4-6) making it a one-score game, 30-22, early in the fourth quarter.

UNK got a three-and-out with seven minutes left and iced things with a 52-yard touchdown drive.

Davis capped things with a 2-yard scoring run, his 37th in a Loper uniform. That’s one shy of tying the school record held by Jake Spitzlberger (2008-11). He also moves his season rushing total to 992 yards; he ran for 1,034 over 12 games in 2019.