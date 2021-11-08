Lopers in contention for playoff spot with win over Central Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. — Quarterback TJ Davis ran for 179 yards and caught a 1-yard touchdown pass to help No. 25 University of Nebraska at Kearney get off to a fast start on its way to a 37-22 win over Central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon at Edmond.
The win helps the Lopers (8-2) stay in contention for one of the seven playoff spots available in Super Region 3. UNK was eighth in the most recent region rankings.
“We were ready to go. Our focus this week was us and I’m extremely happy the way we bounced back. We could’ve folded our tents but didn’t,” UNK head coach Josh Lynn said on the KRVN postgame show. “It also goes to show you what a good week of practice, preparation and overall commitment by our guys can do.”
Winning in Edmond for the third time in program history, the Lopers grabbed first-half leads of 14-0 and 21-3 with the Bronchos (4-6) making it a one-score game, 30-22, early in the fourth quarter.
UNK got a three-and-out with seven minutes left and iced things with a 52-yard touchdown drive.
Davis capped things with a 2-yard scoring run, his 37th in a Loper uniform. That’s one shy of tying the school record held by Jake Spitzlberger (2008-11). He also moves his season rushing total to 992 yards; he ran for 1,034 over 12 games in 2019.
“We went away (from the option) against Northwest Missouri. … It’s what we hang our hat on and our staple. It’s Loper football. Win or lose, we were going to do what we do today,” Lynn said.
UNK ran the ball 49 times for 366 yards and two scores. The total is the second highest this fall and the fourth game of at least 300 yards.
Davis did the bulk of the work as he had 30 carries, tying a career-high. Sophomore back Damien Cearns had 76 yards and a touchdown on six attempts with three other backs combining for 101 yards.
Davis was 4 of 12 in the air with scoring tosses of 58 yards to Dayton Sealey and a 27-yard strike to junior receiver Michael Koch. Sealey’s score came on the third play from scrimmage with Koch making it 14-0 just five minutes in.
Offensive coordinator Drew Thatcher then went into his bag of tricks when it was third-and-goal midway through the second quarter. Davis handed it off to Sealey who went left but then handed the ball off to Koch who tossed the ball to Davis.
Davis had sneaked out to the backside and easily caught a one-yard scoring pass from the former high school quarterback.
Left-handed quarterback Keats Calhoun paced the UCO offense by completing 25 of 46 passes for 301 yards.
UNK’s first second-half drive resulted in another touchdown as seven running plays churned out 72 yards with Cearns finishing things with a 6-yard scamper.
The UNK defense limited UCO to 80 rushing yards on 23 carries. Senior linebacker Jacey Nutter and junior safety Darius Swanson had seven tackles apiece. Senior corner Terrell Williams had four pass breakups to go along with five solo stops.