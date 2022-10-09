Lopers improve to 5-1 with win over Missouri Western

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Quarterback TJ Davis dashed 59 yards on the third play of the game, sparking the University of Nebraska at Kearney to a 39-18 victory over Missouri Western Saturday afternoon at Spratt Stadium in St. Joseph, Mo.

Even though Missouri Western answered with an 11-play, 65-yard drive, the Lopers (5-1) never trailed, running a fake PAT with holder Hunter Krause flipping the ball to wing Willie Fair for a 2-point conversion and an 8-0 lead.

Davis continued to work his magic throughout the game, rushing for 162 yards and another score while completing 7 of 13 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Running backs Montrez Jackson and Damien Cearns found the end zone, too, as the MIAA's top rushing team rolled up 250 yards. Cearns scored on a 13-yard pitch in the second quarter and Jackson finished off the scoring with a 32-yard spring up the middle.

Cearns' run and a 39-yard field goal by Junior Gonzalez staked UNK to an 18-7 halftime lead.

Missouri Western hung around, trailing 18-10 until Davis hit junior wide receiver Bailey Torres for a 23-yard touchdown with 3 minutes, 12 seconds left in the third quarter. Torres, who caught four passes for 35 yards, had to squirm away from a tackler at the goal line to find the end zone for a 25-10 lead.

A 4-yard touchdown run by Davis six seconds into the fourth quarter expanded UNK's lead to 32-10 before Missourri Western's Brandon Hall caught a 7-yard pass from Reagan Jones with 6:29 left.

Jackson then scored on the ensuing drive to snuff the Griffons' comeback hopes.

Missouri Western (2-4) finished with a 428-340 advantage in total yards, running nearly 30 more plays than the Lopers, but UNK didn't commit a turnover while its defense came away with two. The Lopers also stopped the Griffons on fourth down three times.

Jones ran for 103 yards and a touchdown and passed for 244 yards and a score. Traveon James was his favorite target, catching eight passes for 169 yards.

UNK returns home Saturday to take on Emporia State (4-2), a 44-27 winner over Central Missouri.