Lopers hope to bounce back with win at Washburn

KEARNEY — After last week's heart-breaking Thursday night loss to Pittsburg State, a couple extra days of recovery time came in handy for the University of Nebraska at Kearney football team.

"We needed it," coach Josh Lynn said. "Everybody's kind of pouting around here for a couple of days. But, we have to respond.

"It's a tough loss. But ... there's a lot of football to be played."

The rest of the season for the 1-1 Lopers starts today (Saturday) when they face Washburn (2-0) at 1 p.m. in Topeka, Kansas. The Ichabods, like the Lopers, are among the unranked teams receiving votes in the Division II coaches' poll.

Last year, UNK defeated Washburn 28-24, becoming the fourth game in the past seven meetings decided by four points or less. Loper quarterback TJ Davis made last year's game significant, rushing for a career-high 258 yards and scoring the winning touchdown with 57 seconds left.

"Washburn is a good football team. You look at them last year and this year, they're pretty identical," Lynn said.

The Ichabods may have the most explosive receiver in the MIAA in All-American James Letcher Jr., who also returns kicks. They also have a veteran line and running back.

Defensively, Washburn has already created six turnovers and recorded four sacks.

"It's always the most physical defense we play," Lynn said.

Containing Davis will top Washburn's wish list for today. The Loper quarterback has rushed for more than 100 yards in UNK's first two games. He's averaging 6.2 yards per carry and has scored two touchdowns.

Linebacker Jimmy Harrison is leading the defense with 14 tackles, and linebacker Jacey Nutter and safety Tre O'Guinn are close behind with 13 tackles each.

"Physically ... I was really pleased with the way we got pressure on the quarterback," Lynn said. "And one thing that kind of goes against that a little bit is the quarterback scramble. (Pittsburg State's) quarterback was their leading rusher. ... He converted two big third-down conversions just on his feet."

The other defensive issue Lynn hopes UNK can clean up is the passing yardage allowed. The Gorillas finished with 290 passing yards and, most notably, the 72-yard pass with 12 seconds left that won the game.

"We have to make plays in those type of games. In my experience with the MIAA, the teams that win are the teams that make the fewest mistakes, and we made more mistakes than Pitt State the other night," Lynn said.