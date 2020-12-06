Lopers hold off Fort Hays State rally

KEARNEY -- With 11 minutes left in the game, the University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team had a 21-point lead.
But it wasn’t until Jake Walker’s free throw with 1.7 seconds left bounced around the rim and settled into the softness of the net did the Lopers let out a sigh of relief after posting an 84-80 victory over Fort Hays State Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
Sparked by the return of Walker, Sam Morris and Austin Luger, who missed the season-opening losses to Emporia State and Washburn, the Lopers bolted to a double-digit lead in the first six minutes. They stretched it to 18 points before the midway point of the first half and led 41-26 at halftime.
“The second half I thought we did OK right up until about the 10-minute mark,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “Then I thought we started to struggle and they asserted themselves a little bit and made it interesting down the stretch.”
‘They’ was Fort Hays State senior Jared Vitztum, who put on an unreal performance. In the last 11 minutes, Vitztum scored 20 of his game-high 29 points. He made 6 of 7 field goals and 7 of 7 free throws. He grabbed three offensive and five defensive rebounds, blocked a shot and handed out an assist.
Vitztum was averaging 18 points per game and shot 51% from 3-point range last year.
“I thought our kids did a good job the first half, He didn’t get many looks,” Lofton said. “The second half you saw a senior playing with urgency. He got a couple to go and once that happened, you know, he really, really stepped up for them.”
The Tigers got within three points with 3 seconds left when Quinten Rock hit a 3-pointer. But the Lopers got the ball to Walker, whose free throw sealed the victory.
Walker led the Lopers with 20 points while Morris netted 18, Matt Brien scored 16 and Darrian Nebeker added12.
Having Luger, Morris and Walker back made “a huge difference,” Lofton said.
“It starts with Austin. His post defense was tremendous today. If you look back at the Washburn game, their center asserted himself and had 25 points. … Having Austin in the game would have helped us out tremendously,” Lofton said. “Having Sam back, I think it steadies the offense a little bit. It brings a senior that understands when to be aggressive and when to stay within the offence. I think that was huge.
“Jake brings a lot of offense for us. He hit two or three threes in the first half that got us off to a good start.”
But their return doesn’t mark the end of coronavirus issues for the Lopers, who played without leading scorer Cedric Johnson, who was averaging 15.5 points per game through the first two games.
“Not having ‘Ced’ I think made a huge difference. I thought he did a good job against Washburn and Emporia so we can really use him and hopefully we’ll have him back for the next two games,” Lofton said.
Coronavirus protocols and a pair of ankle injuries led the Lopers to practice short-handed.
“From the 27th (of November) on, we only had five to seven guys in practice. … We only got a full roster of 11 guys on Thursday, so we’ve been through a lot. To have them couple out and play the way they did the first half I was really pleased with them,” Lofton said.
