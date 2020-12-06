Lopers hold off Fort Hays State rally

“I thought our kids did a good job the first half, He didn’t get many looks,” Lofton said. “The second half you saw a senior playing with urgency. He got a couple to go and once that happened, you know, he really, really stepped up for them.”

The Tigers got within three points with 3 seconds left when Quinten Rock hit a 3-pointer. But the Lopers got the ball to Walker, whose free throw sealed the victory.

Walker led the Lopers with 20 points while Morris netted 18, Matt Brien scored 16 and Darrian Nebeker added12.

Having Luger, Morris and Walker back made “a huge difference,” Lofton said.

“It starts with Austin. His post defense was tremendous today. If you look back at the Washburn game, their center asserted himself and had 25 points. … Having Austin in the game would have helped us out tremendously,” Lofton said. “Having Sam back, I think it steadies the offense a little bit. It brings a senior that understands when to be aggressive and when to stay within the offence. I think that was huge.

“Jake brings a lot of offense for us. He hit two or three threes in the first half that got us off to a good start.”