Lopers hit stride, sweep Tigers

KEARNEY — For a set, Fort Hays State made a game of it.

Then the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team showed its firepower, winning 25-22, 25-14, 25-11 Thursday evening at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

“We kind of have this little break coming up in the schedule and I think maybe we had one eye on the break and this is one of those games you know you’re supposed to win and it’s hard to play, and Fort Hays knows that too, so they come up and play loose. So it wasn’t totally unexpected,” UNK coach Rick Squiers said of the first-set battle. “But I did think we did a pretty good job leveling off and getting better as the match wore on. We’re pretty strong and we really did ... kind of settle into a groove.”

The Lopers hit .300 to the Tigers’ .080. UNK also had a 43-31 advantage in kills.

In hitting efficiency, Fort Hays had a .220-208 advantage in the first set, but UNK hit .341 in the second and .385 in the third. The Tigers slipped to .100 in the second set and a negative .125 in the third set.

MK Wolfe led UNK with 10 kills and Gracie Stienike had nine. Middle hitters Anna Squiers and Bailee Sterling finished with eight kills apiece while Maddie Squiers and Breanna Jones had five each.