Lopers hit 11 treys on way to win over Griffs

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women sunk 11 3-pointers, including a career-high six from forward Elisa Backes, to pull away from Missouri Western State, 75-64, Friday night at the Health & Sports Center.

This was the regular season finale for both teams. UNK (22-6, 17-5) will be the third seed in next weekend’s MIAA Tournament Kansas City. Brackets will be announced Saturday night; the Lopers will play next Friday at 2:15 p.m.

In a game with NCAA Tournament implications, UNK went 11 of 21 from behind the arc, was plus six on the glass and had just two second half turnovers. MWSU (20-8, 14-8) suffers its third straight setback and fifth loss in seven tries, likely ending any NCAA at-large hopes. Meanwhile, the Lopers pick up another quality win.

“In the first half we were a little out of sync offensively. We were stagnant in the main offense we run and weren’t getting great opportunities,” said Loper head coach Carrie Eighmey. “But we hung in there and did enough in the first half defensively to stay withing striking distance.”

UNK fell behind 6-0 and 10-3 but managed to overcome some early turnover issues and cold first quarter shooting to trail 33-28 at the break. Getting points from seven different players, the Lopers actually led 24-19 before a late Griffons run to end the half.