 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lopers hit 11 treys on way to win over Griffs

  • 0
UNK’s Maegan Holt

UNK’s Maegan Holt (15) puts up a left-handed shot over Missouri Western’s Mychaell Gray (3) during the game at UNK on Friday. The Lopers defeated Missouri Western 75-64.

 Rick Tucker, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women sunk 11 3-pointers, including a career-high six from forward Elisa Backes, to pull away from Missouri Western State, 75-64, Friday night at the Health & Sports Center.

This was the regular season finale for both teams. UNK (22-6, 17-5) will be the third seed in next weekend’s MIAA Tournament Kansas City. Brackets will be announced Saturday night; the Lopers will play next Friday at 2:15 p.m.

In a game with NCAA Tournament implications, UNK went 11 of 21 from behind the arc, was plus six on the glass and had just two second half turnovers. MWSU (20-8, 14-8) suffers its third straight setback and fifth loss in seven tries, likely ending any NCAA at-large hopes. Meanwhile, the Lopers pick up another quality win.

“In the first half we were a little out of sync offensively. We were stagnant in the main offense we run and weren’t getting great opportunities,” said Loper head coach Carrie Eighmey. “But we hung in there and did enough in the first half defensively to stay withing striking distance.”

People are also reading…

UNK fell behind 6-0 and 10-3 but managed to overcome some early turnover issues and cold first quarter shooting to trail 33-28 at the break. Getting points from seven different players, the Lopers actually led 24-19 before a late Griffons run to end the half.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Effort there, but W escapes Lopers

Effort there, but W escapes Lopers

Again, the Lopers were right there, on the precipice of a major upset, locked in a tooth-and-nail battle with the two-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri Bearcats.

Neil Piper, among the winningest active head women’s soccer coaches new head coach at UNK

Neil Piper, among the winningest active head women’s soccer coaches new head coach at UNK

One of the winningest active head coaches in NCAA Division II, Piper led the Texas A&M-Commerce program for the past 24 years (1998-21). During that time, he guided the Lions to four Lone Star Conference regular-season titles, four LSC Tournament titles and eight trips to the NCAA Tournament. That includes one Elite Eight (1999) appearance and three Sweet 16 trips (2008, 2014 and 2016).

Veteran coach takes over UNK soccer

Veteran coach takes over UNK soccer

Neil Piper, head women’s soccer coach at Texas A&M-Commerce the past 24 years, was introduced Thursday as the new head coach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

UNK track team breaks more records

UNK track team breaks more records

The University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team broke four school records this weekend at the Indoor Gorilla Classic and Ichabod Invitational.

Loper men have the last shot but UCM claims OT win

Loper men have the last shot but UCM claims OT win

Division I transfers and redshirt seniors Ja’Cor Nelson and Cameron Hunter combined for 40 points and were big down the stretch to help Central Missouri edge University of Nebraska at Kearney 78-76 in overtime Thursday night in Warrensburg, Mo.

University of Nebraska at Kearney softball team goes 2-3 in Texas

University of Nebraska at Kearney softball team goes 2-3 in Texas

Colorado Christian scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning Sunday morning to upend the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 4-2, at Lubbock. With the loss, UNK went 2-3 in the three-day Visit Lubbock Collegiate Classic. The Lopers split doubleheaders Friday and Saturday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News